AKP concludes 'camp' with focus on local agenda

ANKARA
The second leg of the AKP's "consultation camp" in the capital Ankara's Kızılcahamam district concluded with a keen focus on local governments.

Earlier this month, the initial leg of the camp gathered AKP's senior party managers, founding members, parliamentarians and ministers.

That session featured comprehensive presentations from key figures and concentrated on legislative activities

The recently concluded second leg shifted its focus to mayors, discussing and evaluating the results of the March 31 local elections.

The AKP experienced a decline in its vote share, falling from 44.33 percent in 2019 to 35.48 percent. The result positioned the AKP second to the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).

Following the camp's conclusion, Erdoğan was due to attend a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Kazakhstan on July 3 and 4.

The president is expected to hold bilateral meetings in the capital Astana, including one with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

