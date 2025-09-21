AKP announces shake-up in eight provincial branches

ANKARA

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has said it will appoint new leaders in eight provincial branches after a wave of resignations this week.

The party's Elazığ chair Şerafettin Yıldırım and Muğla chair Haluk Laçin stepped down on Sept. 18. A day later, Adıyaman chair Faruk Bülent Kablan, Niğde chair Mustafa Özdemir, Bitlis chair Kadir Köstekçi and Çanakkale chair Ömer Faruk Göktürk also resigned. On Sept. 20, Ordu chair Selman Altaş and Tunceli chair Bülent Süner followed suit.

“Following the congress period, comprehensive evaluations were conducted to maximize our party’s political presence in the cities, and changes have been made in eight provinces,” the AKP said in a statement on Sept. 20.

The party added that the new provincial chairs and their administrations will assume duties “shortly.”

“The fact that our work in the cities after the congress remained below the desired level constituted the main axis of the process of change,” it said.