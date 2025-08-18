AJet expands international network with new routes to Spain

ISTANBUL
Rapidly growing its international flight network, AJet has added two major Spanish cities — Barcelona and Madrid — to its destinations.

AJet is a wholly owned subsidiary of the national flag carrier Turkish Airlines.

According to a company statement, direct flights from Ankara to Madrid will begin on Oct. 23, and to Barcelona on Oct. 24.

Flights to Barcelona will operate four times a week — on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays — while flights to Madrid will run three times a week — on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Tickets for flights from Ankara to both cities start at $109, while return flights from Spain to Ankara start at 99 euros.

AJet, which currently flies to 29 destinations in 22 countries from Ankara, becomes the first airline to launch direct flights from the Turkish capital to Barcelona and Madrid.

AJet CEO Kerem Sarp stated, “As the airline with the most domestic and international destinations from Ankara, we are proud to launch two new routes.”

“With our extensive network stretching from Europe to the Caucasus, North Africa to the Middle East, we continue to connect Ankara to the world. Our growing and evolving fleet allows us to expand our reach and fly to even more countries from Ankara,” he said.

 

