Airbus delivers 793 airplanes in 2025 more than previous year

PARIS

Airbus said it delivered 793 commercial aircraft in 2025, a slight increase from the previous year but falling short of its initial ambitions due to a manufacturing problem.

The European manufacturer had originally targeted a 7 percent increase in deliveries of commercial aircraft to airlines, but fuselage panel quality issues on its flagship A320 model contributed to holding back the gain to four percent.

Both Airbus and its rival Boeing have struggled to return to pre-pandemic production levels as their entire network of suppliers was disrupted, even as airlines are eager to modernise their fleets with more fuel-efficient aircraft and expand to meet an expected increase in passenger numbers over the coming decades.

Airbus still has considerable ground to cover to reach the 863 aircraft it delivered in 2019, the year before the pandemic upended the global economy.

Investors keep a close eye on delivery figures as airlines pay the majority of the price of aircraft upon taking delivery, making it a key element in the financial performance.

Airbus received 1,000 orders for planes in 2025, with its order book rising by 889 after taking cancellations into account, to a record 8,754 aircraft.

The A320 family of medium-haul, single-aisle aircraft received the largest number of orders at 656.