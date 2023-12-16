Air pollution in Istanbul may ‘increase risk of heart disease’

ISTANBUL

With the demand for fossil fuels for heating purposes growing in the winter months and traffic in Istanbul worsening, experts warn that smoke from burning coal and wood in households and rising pollution in the city could leave citizens more susceptible to heart and lung diseases.

The level of air pollution that has recently been seen in Istanbul may threaten public health. Experts point out that pollution coming out from an excess number of vehicles on roads and smoke from solid fuels burned during the winter season can lead to an increase in heart-releated diseases.

"With urbanization, the number of vehicles in the city and industrial facilities increases, and fossil fuels such as coal are used for heating. The amount of air pollution varies according to meteorological conditions. Nitrogen pollution and dust, which are mainly emitted by vehicles in cities, have negative effects on the entire ecosystem, especially on human health," says Professor Dr. Hüseyin Toros, a lecturer in Meteorological Engineering at Istanbul Technical University.

"In winter, air pollution can increase even more because of the heating factor. We may consume 1 to 2 kilos of water a day and eat 1 to 2 kilos of food, but an average adult breathes 15 kilograms of air a day. We can choose what we eat and drink, but unfortunately, we cannot choose the air we breathe."

Toros mentions that air pollution is particularly intense in Istanbul's Göztepe, Esenyurt, Mecidiyeköy and Kağıthane districts and suggests that citizens monitor air pollution during the day by following the air quality on the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry's website: havaizleme.gov.tr.

Toros also commented on how citizens can interpret the air quality, saying, "The dust rate in Istanbul is currently between 50 and 100. There are about 50 particles in one cubic meter of air. If the air value per cubic meter in our area is below 50, it is green, which is very good. Between 50 and 100, we cannot say that it is moderately good. After 100, it becomes especially harmful for sensitive groups. We have to be careful not to go over 100."

Stressing that the heart and lungs are the first organs to be affected by air pollution, cardiologist Professor Dr. Özlem Esen said, "It has been observed that when the number of particles increases, the fluidity in the vessels deteriorates, vascular spasms occur and heart attacks are more frequent. Therefore, in the winter months, an increase in heart diseases is observed with an increase in the number of particles."

"It has also been observed that people have difficulty breathing and blood pressure imbalances occur, especially in periods when hot weather suddenly turns cold. At this point, we recommend that people protect themselves when they go outdoors, especially by using light masks," Esen added.

Patients with long-term chronic conditions such as chronic bronchitis, asthma and heart failure should take extra precautions during the cold winter months, Esen said. Patients with multiple medications, such as high blood pressure and diabetes, are also at risk, as blood pressure levels are also affected by the rate of particles in the air.