Air pollution in Istanbul falls 10 percent during pandemic

  • April 17 2021 07:00:00

Air pollution in Istanbul has decreased by 10 percent amid the pandemic when compared to figures in 2019, according to a study Istanbul Technical University conducted for the first anniversary of COVID-19.

Air quality declined only in Istanbul’s Esenler district, with the pollution rising only by 1 percent. Air pollution declined in all other districts in Istanbul, a team of academics from the university found by observing data from all air quality monitoring stations in the city.

The study showed that Esenyurt topped the list with the highest decline in air pollution, recording a drop of 24 percent.

Başakşehir followed Esenyurt with 21 percent and Ümraniye came third place with 18 percent.

The district of Fatih was fourth in measuring the most decline with a 15 percent drop in air pollution.

“Every year, 7 million people die across the world from causes linked to air pollution. The pollution triggers diseases,” Hüseyin Toros, who is leading the team, told Anadolu Agency on April 15.

“We need to use resources well to decrease air pollution,” he added.

