AI system being used for road maintenance in Konyaaltı

ANTALYA

Within the scope of digital transformation, the Konyaaltı Municipality has added a new one to the projects it has implemented so far: Artificial intelligence system to find defects, potholes and broken pavement on the roads.

Konyaaltı Mayor Semih Esen stated that they were able to detect the problems that usually would take months for their staff to find out in just seven days, thanks to the AI system.

The municipality staff went around 39 neighborhoods, 24 of which are rural and 15 of which are central, within the borders of the district for a week and photographed the roads. With the system implemented through AI, all defects, potholes, bumps and damaged asphalt on the roads were detected.

Noting that their main goal is to respond to problems instantly, Esen said AI also helps them determine the need for traffic lights or signs on the roads.

“For instance, if there is a road turning left and there is no traffic sign indicating that it is free to turn left, artificial intelligence also determines this. You can even see the depth of the potholes with this system. When we have problems in rural areas, we can see the potholes and patches in rural areas with the street number and exact location,” Esen said.

He also noted that the system is updated by uploading photographs following the completion of the repair work, and the exclamation mark on the online map disappears, which means the problem no longer exists.