AI program reunites 1,800 quake-hit children with families

AI program reunites 1,800 quake-hit children with families

Bülent Sarıoğlu - ISTANBUL
AI program reunites 1,800 quake-hit children with families

An artificial intelligence program called DerinGÖRÜ, created by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK), have enabled a total of 1,865 children who had been separated from their families following the devastating quakes on Feb. 6 to reunite with their families.

İbrahim Kürşat Ergüt, the head of the Department of Orphan Services of the Family and Social Services Ministry, informed the Parliamentary Sub-Commission on Children's Rights about the program implemented for the first time and announced that 1,914 children whose families or relatives were unknown after the major disaster were followed up.

Stating that DerinGÖRÜ greatly helped the department during this process, Ergüt added that they were the first users of the program, which “strengthened [their] hand in quickly comparing the pictures and information about the children, reaching conclusions and providing information to the other parties.”

"A significant increase has been achieved in foster family and adoption applications. While the adoption applications were about 560, there are more than 70,000 adoption applications as of today. The number of foster family applications increased from 669 before the earthquakes to more than 330,000 today. Of course, these numbers increased drastically due to the emotional state of people during the earthquakes."

"But after the ‘heroic’ phase, these numbers gradually decreased. We have invited around 278,000 people who meet the appropriate conditions to the preliminary interview. A little more than 84,000 of them have come to the interviews. Currently, 4,329 families have applied to become official foster families," Ergüt stressed.

Artificial Intelligence, TÜBITAK,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ministry working on stricter penalties over unlicensed arms

Ministry working on stricter penalties over unlicensed arms
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ministry working on stricter penalties over unlicensed arms

    Ministry working on stricter penalties over unlicensed arms

  2. Ally of Myanmar junta chief jailed for corruption, says state media

    Ally of Myanmar junta chief jailed for corruption, says state media

  3. Xi, Biden to meet in US next week for first talks in a year

    Xi, Biden to meet in US next week for first talks in a year

  4. Two strong explosions in central Kiev

    Two strong explosions in central Kiev

  5. Türkiye, Egypt, Israel establish joint health coordination team for Gaza patients

    Türkiye, Egypt, Israel establish joint health coordination team for Gaza patients
Recommended
Ministry working on stricter penalties over unlicensed arms

Ministry working on stricter penalties over unlicensed arms
Türkiye, Egypt, Israel establish joint health coordination team for Gaza patients

Türkiye, Egypt, Israel establish joint health coordination team for Gaza patients
Rare footage of Atatürk’s funeral procession to Anıtkabir unveiled

Rare footage of Atatürk’s funeral procession to Anıtkabir unveiled
Cappadocia hosts record number of tourists

Cappadocia hosts record number of tourists
Mid-term break starts for 20 mln students in Türkiye

Mid-term break starts for 20 mln students in Türkiye
Erdoğan calls for global support for Gaza peace

Erdoğan calls for global support for Gaza peace
WORLD Ally of Myanmar junta chief jailed for corruption, says state media

Ally of Myanmar junta chief jailed for corruption, says state media

A close ally of Myanmar's top general has been imprisoned for five years on corruption charges, state media said Saturday.
ECONOMY Efforts for energy conservation in public sector

Efforts for energy conservation in public sector

The Energy and Natural Resources Ministry has produced a conservation guide that recommends heating government offices to a maximum of 22 degrees Celsius in winter, installing solar panels on their roofs, and using bicycles for campus transportation at public institutions.
SPORTS Fluminense downs Boca to win first Copa Libertadores title

Fluminense downs Boca to win first Copa Libertadores title

John Kennedy struck a spectacular extra-time winner as Fluminense ended their long wait for a first ever Copa Libertadores crown on Nov. 4 with a 2-1 victory over Argentina's Boca Juniors.