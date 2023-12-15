AI-powered tourism apps unveiled in Istanbul

In a bid to boost tourism and make it easier for tourists to access the city, Istanbul Municipality has launched the "Visit Istanbul" web portal that features an artificial intelligence tourist guide application and a platform for content creators.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu introduced the Visit Istanbul web portal, Istanbul Creators Club Platform and artificial intelligence tourist guide application at a meeting in a Beşiktaş hotel on Dec. 13, stressing that the municipality is preparing to establish a world-class tourism data center.

"With this platform, we share the excitement of building the tourism ecosystem of this fascinating city of history with a sustainable, qualified and common mind, and we aim to tell the story of Istanbul in the most creative and original way in collaboration with all our sector stakeholders. Visit Istanbul accounts, 'Creators Club' and artificial intelligence application will be among our qualitative works that will revitalize Istanbul's tourism, just like the IBB Heritage application, 'Bosphorus' and ‘Istanbul Card,’" Imamoğlu said while highlighting that Visit Istanbul will be the new gateway to the world.

"I am confident that by realizing the tourism goals of Istanbul and Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, we will give Istanbul the brand value it deserves," he added.

According to the insights at the meeting, the Visit Istanbul web portal will transform visitors to the city from tourists into Istanbulites. Visit Istanbul, which claims to make everyone's experience accessible, has been prepared with an approach that augments rather than depletes the city's resources and culture. The project aims to nurture the sense of belonging of Istanbulites and amplify Istanbul's voice all over the world.

The artificial intelligence tourist guide of Istanbul, which aims to guide visitors to the city throughout their journey, will be made available in February 2024. The Istanbul Creators Club will serve as a platform for content creators where they will get an opportunity to share their experiences about Istanbul from their own perspective.

