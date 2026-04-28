Ahmet Güneştekin’s ‘Silence’ to open in Italy

ISTANBUL

The “Silence” exhibition by Turkish artist Ahmet Güneştekin will meet art lovers in Italy on May 6.

The exhibition will mark the opening of a new center established by the Güneştekin Foundation at the historic Palazzo Gradenigo in Campo Santa Giustina in Venice. Curated by Sergio Risaliti, the exhibition is conceived as a site-specific installation spanning both the interior and exterior spaces of the building.

The show brings together 11 large-scale bronze sculptures and 11 mixed-media works, forming part of a broader initiative that will position the venue as an international production and meeting platform for contemporary art.

In the statement, Murat Ülker, a board member of Yıldız Holding, the sponsor of the exhibition, said that Güneştekin has established a strong presence in the international contemporary art scene through large-scale exhibitions and cultural projects in recent years. He noted that the artist’s work stands out for bringing the multilayered cultural memory of Anatolia into dialogue with the universal language of contemporary art.

Mehmet Tütüncü, chair and CEO of Yıldız Holding, said the exhibition is expected to leave a strong mark on the international art scene while contributing to the global visibility of Turkish art.

Built in the 16th century for the Gradenigo family and located among the notable palaces of the Venetian lagoon, Palazzo Gradenigo was acquired by Güneştekin in 2024. Its restoration is being carried out by architect Alberto Torsello, known for his work on significant heritage projects.

The “Silence” exhibition will be on view on the ground and first floors of the restored building until Nov. 1. Once the project is completed by the end of the year, the five-story, 2,000-square-meter venue will serve as the Venice base of the Güneştekin Foundation, functioning as an international hub for contemporary art production and collaboration.