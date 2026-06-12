Diyarbakır’s hidden treasures draw visitors

DİYARBAKIR

The districts of Kulp, Lice and Dicle in southeastern province of Diyarbakır are attracting increasing attention from nature enthusiasts thanks to their striking landscapes, historical landmarks and unique geological formations.



Known for its rich cultural heritage and traces of numerous civilizations, Diyarbakır has long been a popular destination for visitors. Beyond the city center, however, the province’s districts are now gaining recognition for their hidden natural attractions.



Among the sites drawing growing interest are the approximately 5,000-year-old Kefrun Castle in Kulp, the ancient Bırkleyn Caves located between Diyarbakır’s Lice district and Bingöl’s Genç district, and the Crocodile Canyon in Dicle, whose shape resembles that of a crocodile. Social media posts showcasing these locations have helped bring them to the attention of a wider audience.



Visitors from the region and neighboring provinces come to enjoy hiking, picnicking and photography while exploring landscapes intertwined with history.



Located about 170 kilometers from central Diyarbakır in Kulp’s Konuklu neighborhood, Kefrun Castle takes its name from the surrounding rock formations and is believed to date back nearly 5,000 years. After a short walk from the village, visitors reach the site and are rewarded with sweeping views of the surrounding countryside.



The Bırkleyn Caves, which served as a settlement area in antiquity, have also become a popular destination in recent years. Archaeological evidence suggests that habitation in the caves began during the Neolithic period and that they have been used since around 6000 B.C. The caves contain reliefs and cuneiform inscriptions commissioned by Assyrian rulers Tiglath-Pileser I and Shalmaneser III as symbols of their authority. Today, the site is particularly popular among hikers and visitors seeking relief from the summer heat.



Another attraction is Crocodile Canyon, located within the boundaries of Taşağıl neighborhood in Dicle district, about 62 kilometers from Diyarbakır. The canyon’s distinctive shape and unusual rock formations have made it a favorite among photographers and nature lovers. Visitors reach the site after a short walk through oak woodlands.



Professor İrfan Yıldız, dean of the Faculty of Art and Design at Dicle University, said Diyarbakır has become one of Türkiye’s rising tourism destinations in recent years.



He noted that the province offers a rare combination of cultural, religious and nature tourism opportunities, with numerous historical assets dating to the Ottoman, Seljuk and Artuqid periods.

According to Yıldız, Kefrun Castle has gained popularity as improved conditions in the region have made it more accessible to visitors. He described the site as a “hidden paradise,” combining historical significance with remarkable geological features and natural scenery.



“People are gradually discovering this area, and visitor numbers will continue to increase,” he said. “Kefrun Castle is one of the rare places where visitors can experience nature, culture, geology and history all at once. One of its most remarkable features is a group of rocks that appear to be suspended in the air and have remained that way for thousands of years.”



Yıldız also highlighted the importance of the Bırkleyn Caves for both cave and nature tourism, noting that the site contains three figures and inscriptions associated with Assyrian rulers.

He added that Crocodile Canyon has become increasingly popular as rising rainfall in recent years has revitalized the surrounding landscape.



“Nature tourism has become highly popular, and Crocodile Canyon is one of its key destinations,” he said. “In recent years, it has attracted growing interest from tourists.”



Visitors have echoed those sentiments. İzbah Bozkurt, who traveled from Batman with her husband to see Kefrun Castle after discovering it on social media, recommended the destination to others.

“It is an ideal place for families, hiking and picnics,” she said.



Ergin Zaman, a resident of Kulp who frequently visits the castle with relatives and friends, said the site deserves wider recognition.



“This is definitely a place that should be seen,” he said. “Nature lovers from surrounding provinces and districts come here. It is a perfect area for hiking and picnics, and there are many remarkable places to explore.”