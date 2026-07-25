Marvel makes Comic-Con comeback after hiatus

Marvel makes Comic-Con comeback after hiatus

SAN DIEGO
Marvel makes Comic-Con comeback after hiatus

Attendees from San Diego, dressed as members of SHIELD from the Marvel universe pose, for a photo during preview night of Comic-Con.

Comic book fans returned to San Diego, California, on July 23 for the latest Comic-Con, with many convention-goers buzzing about this year’s return of Marvel.

The studio skipped last year’s event but will be back at the coveted Hall H on July 25 to promote “Avengers: Doomsday,” which is slated to premiere in December.

Under the Russo brothers’ direction, the latest superhero flick will pick up where 2019’s “Endgame” left off, bringing together heroes and villains from X-Men, the Avengers, Black Panther, and the Fantastic Four to duke it out once more.

The last time Marvel was in Hall H, they stunned more than 6,000 attendees by announcing Oscar-winning actor Robert Downey Jr. would return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or MCU, as breathless fans call it, not as Iron Man but as the villainous Doctor Doom.

DC Studios will also grace Hall H to preview its HBO series “Lanterns,” starring Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre as small-town Nebraska detectives, which debuts Aug. 16.

The flesh-and-blood narrative offers a new take on 2011’s “Green Lantern,” a Ryan Reynolds-led space adventure movie.

Since the pop culture festival began in 1970, it has grown into a major event, with thousands of sometimes-costumed fans gathering in San Diego to buy memorabilia, see their idols, and celebrate beloved stories.

Mexican director Guillermo del Toro marked the 20th anniversary of Oscar-winning “Pan’s Labyrinth” on July 24.

Crew members from “Star Trek” will also land in San Diego on July 25 to commemorate six decades of exploring the far reaches of the universe.

Studios line up to showcase their best and newest offerings at Comic-Con, with dozens of panels to entertain fans.

In addition to the promo for Emmy-nominated horror comedy “Widow’s Bay,” Apple TV is expected to offer a glimpse of upcoming films “Mayday,” starring Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh, and “Matchbox: The Movie,” with John Cena and Jessica Biel.

On July 24, fans saw the hotly anticipated preview for “Spaceballs: The New One,” a long-awaited sequel to Mel Brooks’s legendary space comedy.

Weeks before its opening in Los Angeles, the Lucas Museum will be on hand to share new details about its exhibits. Comic-Con runs through July 26.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Vargas leads Türkiye past China into VNL final

Vargas leads Türkiye past China into VNL final
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