Immersive ‘Timewalk Exhibition’ opens in London

LONDON

Throughout the exhibition, visitors become part of the narrative, accompanied by audio guides available in 25 languages.

Türkiye’s DEM Museums has opened its latest immersive exhibition, titled “Timewalk Exhibition,” in London, inviting visitors to embark on a multisensory journey through more than 12,000 years of human history.



The exhibition at Immerse LDN in ExCeL Waterfront, marks the company’s first international cultural project. Bringing together five ancient civilizations in a single narrative, the exhibition combines archaeological research, cinematic storytelling and advanced audiovisual technologies to recreate some of humanity’s earliest societies in an immersive environment.



Known for creating the Hagia Sophia History and Experience Museum and the Ephesus Experience Museum, DEM Museums has designed “Timewalk Exhibition” as an experience rather than a conventional museum display.



The experience begins with Göbeklitepe in southeastern Türkiye, recognized as the world’s oldest known monumental sanctuary and one of the earliest gathering places in human history. The exhibition presents Göbeklitepe as the moment when humanity moved beyond survival to develop rituals, symbolic thinking and collective identity, laying the foundations for civilization.



From there, visitors continue through Babylon, where they witness the rise of urban life, governance and organized systems of knowledge. The journey then moves to Ancient Egypt, exploring its monumental architecture, religious beliefs and enduring search for immortality and cosmic harmony.



The exhibition also highlights the achievements of the Maya civilization, presenting its sophisticated understanding of mathematics, astronomy and cyclical concepts of time. The final chapter transports visitors to Rapa Nui, also known as Easter Island, where the iconic Moai statues are interpreted not merely as archaeological monuments but as powerful symbols of ancestry, spirituality and cultural identity.



Throughout the exhibition, visitors become part of the narrative as cities awaken at dawn, temples glow after sunset, monuments rise toward the sky and scenes of everyday life unfold around them. From sailing along the Nile River at sunset to passing through the monumental gates of Babylon, the exhibition recreates key moments from the ancient world while illustrating how these civilizations shaped ideas that continue to influence modern society. To make the experience accessible to a global audience, the exhibition offers audio guides in 25 languages, as well as a dedicated narration designed specifically for children.

Created in two years



The project was developed over more than two years by a multidisciplinary team of 250 professionals, including historians specializing in ancient civilizations, creative directors, scriptwriters, architects, technology experts and 2D and 3D artists.



Speaking at the opening ceremony on July 21, DEM Museums Chairman Mehmet Uğur Esin said the company has spent more than 35 years developing audiovisual technologies while redefining museum experiences through immersive storytelling.



“With great respect for traditional museology, we combine advanced multisensory technologies with historical storytelling and define our work as experience museology,” Esin said. “Today we are opening another chapter in the way history is presented.”



Esin noted that DEM Museums had completed 18 museums and cultural complexes around the world and has received 15 international awards, including honors for the Hagia Sophia History and Experience Museum and the Ephesus Experience Museum.



“Following these international achievements, we are proud to launch our first overseas project in London,” he said.



Describing the exhibition as the first step in building a cultural bridge from Türkiye to the world, Esin said the project reinterprets humanity’s shared heritage through contemporary technologies while creating a lasting connection between the past and the future.



“Our greatest goal is to preserve thousands of years of cultural heritage, pass it on to future generations and keep the universal memory of history alive together,” he added.



Going beyond the traditional museum model of presenting objects and historical information, the exhibition encourages visitors of all ages to establish a personal connection with the past.