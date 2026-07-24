Roman tomb reveals story of an exile

BURSA

The monument is considered one of the most striking examples of Romanera funerary architecture in the region.

A nearly 2,000-year-old monumental tomb in Bursa’s İznik district, built during the Roman period along a key route connecting the ancient cities of Nicomedia (modern-day İzmit) and Nicaea (İznik), continues to stand out as one of the region’s most remarkable cultural heritage sites with its unique architecture and historical significance.



The monument, located on an important road route that once extended from Europe to Jerusalem, is considered one of the most striking examples of Roman-era funerary architecture in the region. Its location, design and inscription provide important clues about the social status of the person for whom it was built.



Standing approximately 12 meters high, the structure is composed of a stepped platform made of gray-veined white marble, a podium and five pyramidal blocks placed on top of each other. The monument was constructed by assembling large marble blocks piece by piece, a feature that makes it an exceptional example among ancient tomb structures.



According to the inscription on the monument, it was built for Gaius Cassius Philiscus, a member of the Cassius family, one of the influential families of ancient Nicaea.



Professor Mustafa Şahin, head of the Archaeology Department at Bursa Uludağ University’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences, told state-run Anadolu Agency that the monument’s location on one of the most important roads of the Roman era reflects the social position of its owner.



Şahin said that İznik and İzmit were among the most important cities of the Bithynia region during the Roman period and that the tomb’s placement along the road connecting the two cities was significant.

“The monument’s location itself is remarkable. It was built on one of the major routes of the period, which shows the importance and status of the person buried here,” Şahin said.



The structure, known among locals as the “obelisk,” “standing stone” or “Five Stones,” may have had an eagle figure or a metal ornament at the top, although that part of the monument no longer survives, according to Şahin.



He noted that traces of earthquakes that affected İznik over centuries can still be observed on the structure, particularly in the slight shifts and rotations of the marble blocks stacked above one another.



Şahin said the inscription provides information that the tomb belonged to Gaius Cassius Philiscus, who lived for approximately 83 years.



He explained that the Cassius family was among the politically and economically influential families of Nicaea during the Roman period.



According to historical sources, Philiscus was exiled during the reign of Roman Emperor Nero, who also confiscated his wealth. However, he was later pardoned by Emperor Galba, had his reputation restored and returned to Nicaea.



After Philiscus died, the monumental tomb was built in his name, reflecting both his family’s influence and his restored position in society.



“This monument has no known equivalent in the world as a funerary structure. Its form can be said to have Egyptian influences. Similar to Egyptian obelisks, it was made from large blocks of hard stone and assembled piece by piece. However, a monument built in this way, with separately produced blocks stacked on top of each other, is extremely rare,” Şahin said.



Şahin emphasized that the Nicomedia–Nicaea road was a strategically important route during the Roman period, serving commercial, military and religious purposes.



“The road was not only important for trade and the military but was also part of the pilgrimage route extending from Europe to Jerusalem. For this reason, the tomb monument is among the significant historical structures that contribute to İznik’s cultural tourism potential,” he said.