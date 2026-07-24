Ancient Lebanese city of Tyre added to heritage danger list

BEIRUT

The ruins in Tyre, containing mainly Roman-era archaeological remains, were placed on the UNESCO heritage list in 1984.

Tyre, an ancient Phoenician city in southern Lebanon hit in recent months by Israeli bombardment, was on July 22 added to the UNESCO list of world heritage sites in danger.



“The site has been directly hit and has sustained damage. Furthermore, its state of conservation is a cause for growing concern, particularly given the possibility of further impacts,” the organization said.



“Optimal conditions are no longer in place to ensure the conservation and protection of the property’s outstanding universal value,” said the UN body, adding that it was the Lebanese government that requested its inclusion on the list.



The ruins in Tyre, around 80 kilometers south of Beirut but barely 20 kilometers from the Israeli border, were placed on the UNESCO heritage list in 1984 and contain mainly Roman-era archaeological remains.



The coastal city was caught up in recent months in the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, and tens of thousands of its residents fled after the Israeli army issued evacuation orders covering districts including some archaeological areas, though most locals have have since returned.



Lebanese Culture Minister Ghassan Salame welcomed Wednesday’s move and said the listing would “focus the attention and concern of UNESCO and member states on a site of great importance in the history of a region currently witnessing conflicts.”



Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the Middle East conflict when it fired rockets at Israel to avenge the US-Israeli killing of Iran’s supreme leader.



Israel responded with heavy strikes and a ground invasion, killing more than 4,300 people.



The ancient city, founded some 4,700 years ago, is home to two protected areas listed as UNESCO World Heritage Sites and which include a Roman triumphal arch and a hippodrome dating from the second century. One of the sites suffered a direct hit from an Israeli strike in June.



A Lebanese culture ministry official told AFP at the time that an administrative office was struck and debris from nearby bombardment had impacted archaeological elements including columns, capitals and mosaics.



The city, one of the oldest in the Mediterranean, was variously Phoenician, Persian, Hellenistic, Roman and Byzantine.