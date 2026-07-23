Toronto International Film Festival sets 51st edition lineup

Toronto International Film Festival sets 51st edition lineup

NEW YORK
Toronto International Film Festival sets 51st edition lineup

This file photo shows pedestrians strolling past a vibrant outdoor mural advertising the 49th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Canada.

The Toronto International Film Festival unveiled the bulk of the lineup to its 51st edition, setting world premieres for Chris Rock’s drama “Misty Green” and Peter Farrelly’s Sylvester Stallone film “I Play Rocky.”


TIFF, North America’s largest film festival, annually hosts some of the fall’s most anticipated titles. On July 20, it revealed more than 60 films that will play in the festival’s gala and special presentations sections.

Those include the world premieres of Rock’s fourth film as director and first for A24; Farrelly’s drama about the making of “Rocky”; and Courteney Cox’s true-crime drama “Evil Genius.”


Toronto, which runs Sept. 10-20, comes on the heels of the Venice and Telluride film festivals. Often, how premieres at TIFF are characterized tips where else they will first screen. For example, “The Debut,” Jesse Eisenberg’s follow-up to 2024’s “A Real Pain,” will play at Toronto as an international premiere, suggesting it will bow first at Venice. The same designation is given to Lee Chang-dong’s “Possible Love,” the Korean filmmaker’s first film since 2018’s acclaimed “Burning.”


British filmmaker Andrew Haigh’s latest, “A Long Winter,” and Mike Leigh’s “Tender Loving Care” are both termed a Canadian premiere, a hint that they will first play Telluride.


Many standouts from May’s Cannes Film Festival are also Toronto-bound, including “Club Kid,” “La Bola Negra,” “Minotaur,” “Clarissa,” “All of a Sudden” and the Palme d’Or winner “Fjord.”


In recent years, TIFF has increasingly functioned as a big movie market, hosting gala premieres of titles looking for distribution. Last year, that included Curry Barker’s “Obsession,” which Focus Features acquired and then turned into a massive box-office hit this spring. The festival’s top prize, the moviegoer-voted People’s Choice Award, went to Chloe Zhao’s “Hamnet.”


Festival organizers earlier announced that “Being Heumann,” director Siân Heder’s film about the late disability rights activist Judith Heumann, will open this year’s edition.

toronto film festival,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israels Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House on Tuesday: PM office

Israel's Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House on Tuesday: PM office
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel's Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House on Tuesday: PM office

    Israel's Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House on Tuesday: PM office

  2. Russia hits arms expo near Kiev, kills 10: officials

    Russia hits arms expo near Kiev, kills 10: officials

  3. Russian central bank cuts key interest rate despite rising inflation

    Russian central bank cuts key interest rate despite rising inflation

  4. Turkish media watchdog plans to license YouTube channels

    Turkish media watchdog plans to license YouTube channels

  5. Village guard jailed in long-running Doku case

    Village guard jailed in long-running Doku case
Recommended
Louvre heist gallery reopens to public, but with nothing to steal

Louvre heist gallery reopens to public, but with nothing to steal
Immersive ‘Timewalk Exhibition’ opens in London

Immersive ‘Timewalk Exhibition’ opens in London
Roman tomb reveals story of an exile

Roman tomb reveals story of an exile
Ancient Lebanese city of Tyre added to heritage danger list

Ancient Lebanese city of Tyre added to heritage danger list
Restoration of ancient olive oil workshop completed in Syedra

Restoration of ancient olive oil workshop completed in Syedra
Rebel Wilson cleared of defaming an actor

Rebel Wilson cleared of defaming an actor
WORLD Israels Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House on Tuesday: PM office

Israel's Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House on Tuesday: PM office

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on July 28, the Israeli leader's office said.
ECONOMY Russian central bank cuts key interest rate despite rising inflation

Russian central bank cuts key interest rate despite rising inflation

Russia's central bank delivered a modest interest rate cut on July 24, despite a spike in inflation driven by spiralling fuel prices triggered by mass Ukrainian strikes on refineries.
SPORTS Messi denied dream farewell as abject Argentina lose World Cup final

Messi denied dream farewell as abject Argentina lose World Cup final

Lionel Messi could have ended all debate over who is the greatest player of all time by winning another World Cup with Argentina on July 19, but he was left in tears following Spain's 1-0 win.
﻿