Revamped Museum of Anatolian Civilizations debuts 288 artifacts

Revamped Museum of Anatolian Civilizations debuts 288 artifacts

ANKARA
Revamped Museum of Anatolian Civilizations debuts 288 artifacts

Interior gallery of Ankara's Museum of Anatolian Civilizations, featuring its freshly updated contemporary layout.

The Museum of Anatolian Civilizations has unveiled a major exhibition redesign, putting 288 newly displayed artifacts on view for the first time as part of a sweeping modernization project aimed at enhancing the visitor experience.


Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy inspected the completed renovation works at the museum and said the exhibition renewal, launched in May 2026, reimagines the institution in line with modern museum practices.


“The most significant outcome of this renewal is the introduction of 288 artifacts that visitors will be able to see for the first time,” Ersoy said.


Housed within the 15th-century Mahmut Paşa Bedesteni and Kurşunlu Han, two landmark Ottoman structures in Ankara, the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations is one of Türkiye’s most important archaeological institutions. The buildings were converted into a museum during the early years of the Turkish Republic under the direction of founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, preserving and showcasing Anatolia’s rich archaeological heritage.


The redesigned galleries introduce new circulation routes, improved orientation and dedicated gathering spaces for guided tours. Totems bearing the names of Anatolian civilizations have been installed at the entrance, while exhibition layouts have been reorganized to strengthen the chronological flow, allowing visitors to follow the region’s history in a more coherent and immersive manner.


Among the highlights are a new reconstruction illustrating the Göbeklitepe cult, along with enhanced lighting and a redesigned pedestal for the iconic Cybele statue. Landscaping in the museum’s courtyard has also been renewed to better showcase outdoor stone artifacts while emphasizing the architectural character of the historic complex.


Ersoy said future phases of the project will update the Ankara and Classical Period sections and incorporate additional basement exhibition spaces, allowing even more artifacts to be displayed.


The newly exhibited collection also includes cultural objects recovered through Türkiye’s efforts to combat the illicit trafficking of antiquities and repatriate heritage items from abroad. Ersoy said these artifacts would not only illuminate the civilizations they belonged to but also help raise public awareness about the importance of protecting cultural heritage.

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