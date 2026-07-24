Rebel Wilson cleared of defaming an actor

Rebel Wilson cleared of defaming an actor

SYDNEY
Rebel Wilson cleared of defaming an actor

Rebel Wilson wins court battle over defamation claims.

An Australian court has cleared Rebel Wilson of defaming the star of her directorial debut, “The Deb,” in social media posts.


Charlotte MacInnes alleged Wilson defamed her or breached her confidence in four social media posts from September 2024 to July 2025 by falsely suggesting she had withdrawn a sexual harassment complaint against one of the film’s producers to advance her career.


MacInnes denied ever making such a complaint but Justice Elizabeth Raper of the Federal Court of Australia ruled on July 22 that none of Wilson’s posts were defamatory.


The dispute stemmed from an incident in September 2023 when MacInnes and the producer went swimming at Sydney’s Bondi Beach before later sharing a bath at the apartment where they were staying. Wilson later said on Instagram that MacInnes told her the next day that the producer had asked her to bathe and shower with her, making her feel uncomfortable, but that MacInnes later retracted the complaint.


Raper ruled that MacInnes failed to prove Wilson’s posts caused serious harm to her reputation or that Wilson breached her confidence. She dismissed the case and ordered MacInnes to pay costs, according to a written judgement provided by the court.


“The Deb,” a musical comedy about two teenage girls preparing for a debutante ball in a small rural town, is reportedly set for a U.S. digital release on Aug. 25.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Vargas leads Türkiye past China into VNL final

Vargas leads Türkiye past China into VNL final
LATEST NEWS

  1. Vargas leads Türkiye past China into VNL final

    Vargas leads Türkiye past China into VNL final

  2. New digital ad rules take effect Aug. 1

    New digital ad rules take effect Aug. 1

  3. Vision Art Platform presents ‘Botanicals’ in London

    Vision Art Platform presents ‘Botanicals’ in London

  4. UN chief says situation in Syria's Golan area 'unacceptable'

    UN chief says situation in Syria's Golan area 'unacceptable'

  5. Trump bashes 'fake news,' stokes 2028 furor in press gala rerun

    Trump bashes 'fake news,' stokes 2028 furor in press gala rerun
Recommended
Vision Art Platform presents ‘Botanicals’ in London

Vision Art Platform presents ‘Botanicals’ in London
When did we become so obsessed with sushi

When did we become so obsessed with sushi?
‘The Odyssey’ spotlights boat at Troy Museum

‘The Odyssey’ spotlights boat at Troy Museum
Marvel makes Comic-Con comeback after hiatus

Marvel makes Comic-Con comeback after hiatus
Konya museum unveils 322 Çatalhöyük artifacts

Konya museum unveils 322 Çatalhöyük artifacts
Venice Film Festival promises ‘Primetime,’ ‘Oasis,’ Musk movie

Venice Film Festival promises ‘Primetime,’ ‘Oasis,’ Musk movie
Louvre heist gallery reopens to public, but with nothing to steal

Louvre heist gallery reopens to public, but with nothing to steal
WORLD UN chief says situation in Syrias Golan area unacceptable

UN chief says situation in Syria's Golan area 'unacceptable'

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said the situation around Syria's Golan Heights was unacceptable, as Syria's foreign minister urged Israeli forces to withdraw from a U.N.-patrolled buffer zone where they deployed in 2024.
ECONOMY New digital ad rules take effect Aug. 1

New digital ad rules take effect Aug. 1

Türkiye will introduce new digital advertising rules on Aug. 1, requiring clearer disclosure of AI-generated and sponsored content while tightening targeted advertising and discount campaigns.
SPORTS Vargas leads Türkiye past China into VNL final

Vargas leads Türkiye past China into VNL final

Türkiye advanced to the 2026 FIVB Women’s Volleyball Nations League final with a straight-sets victory over hosts China on Saturday, led by a match-high 23 points from Melissa Vargas.
﻿