‘The Odyssey’ spotlights boat at Troy Museum

ÇANAKKALE

An ancient ship replica is transported by flatbed truck to the Troy Museum.

With Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey reviving global interest in Homer’s epic world, the Troy Museum in the northwestern province of Çanakkale is inviting visitors to explore an experimental reconstruction of an ancient vessel that offers a rare insight into the shipbuilding techniques, seafaring traditions and maritime culture that inspired the legendary poems.



Created through a collaboration between the 360 Degrees History Research Association and the Troy Museum, the full-scale boat was reconstructed using experimental archaeology to reflect the maritime technology of the period in which Homer’s Iliad and Odyssey are believed to have taken shape.



Built using the ancient mortise-and-tenon technique, the vessel was assembled without metal fasteners, showcasing the advanced woodworking skills of antiquity. A carved horse figure at its prow evokes the symbolic imagery associated with Troy while illustrating the cultural significance of seafaring in the ancient Mediterranean.



The boat was constructed at the 360 Degrees History Research Association’s campus in the western district of Urla under the scientific guidance of the Phocaea excavation team and based on archaeological evidence. It was transported in a special operation to the Troy Museum in December last year, where it now forms part of the museum’s permanent exhibition.



Coinciding with the renewed international interest generated by Nolan’s film adaptation, the museum has launched a promotional campaign carrying the message, “The ship you forgot is in Troy,” inviting visitors to discover the reconstructed vessel firsthand.