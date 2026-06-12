Sara Correia says Turkish audiences connect deeply with music

ISTANBUL

Portuguese fado singer Sara Correia, known as the “Storm of Fado,” is preparing to return to Istanbul as part of the tour for her latest album, “Tempestade” (Storm).

The artist will perform at the Istanbul Archaeology Museums Garden on June 25.



Ahead of the concert, Correia reflected on her lifelong relationship with fado, the inspiration behind her music and the special connection she feels with Turkish audiences.



Correia said fado was not a genre she discovered later in life but rather a world she had been part of since childhood due to her family’s deep connection to the tradition. She recalled that winning the Great Fado Night competition at the age of 13 played a decisive role in shaping her future.



“Winning the Great Fado Night was the moment that clarified my future. The decision I made that day continues to guide my life and career,” she said.



The singer described “Tempestade” as the most personal and honest album of her career. According to Correia, the record emerged from a period in which she felt both more vulnerable and stronger than ever before.



“Tempestade is the most honest album I’ve made so far. It came from a period where I felt more vulnerable but also stronger. In this record, I exposed myself more, without fear,” she said.

Although fado is often linked with melancholy, Correia believes the genre’s universal appeal lies in its emotional authenticity.



“I think everything comes from emotional truth. Even if people don’t understand the language, they can feel sincerity. That’s where the universality of fado begins,” she said.



The artist said she draws much of her inspiration from people and everyday experiences, often finding meaning in simple interactions and moments.



“I’m very inspired by people, by real stories. Sometimes it’s in a look, a conversation, a small moment. Those are the things that stay with me,” she said.



Correia also spoke about balancing tradition and innovation in her work. While she embraces experimentation and modern influences, she stressed the importance of preserving the essence of fado.

“I believe taking risks is necessary. But the important thing is not losing the essence. As long as the soul of fado remains, I’m excited to connect it with different musical textures,” she said.



The singer, who previously performed in Türkiye, said returning to the country is particularly meaningful because of the emotional response she received from audiences during her earlier visit.



“Coming back to Türkiye is truly exciting for me. During my first performance there, I immediately felt the deep emotion and attentive way the audience connected with the music. Even without understanding the language, they formed a strong connection with the soul of the songs. That deeply moved me,” she said.



Correia added that sharing that experience again with audiences in Istanbul would be very special.

Beyond music, the singer said she has a strong interest in cinema and visual arts, noting that songs often come to her through images, scenes and emotional atmospheres rather than sound alone.

“Sometimes songs come to me through images, scenes, or emotional atmospheres. Visual imagery inspires me deeply,” she said.



While Correia sees herself first and foremost as a fado singer, she said the genre remains open to new influences and possibilities.



“I am a fado singer — that won’t change. But fado is not a closed thing. I don’t feel the need to leave fado, because there’s still so much to explore within it. But I like bringing it into contact with other musical languages,” she said.



The singer also highlighted the importance of international collaborations, saying they offer new perspectives and opportunities for growth.



“Collaborations always bring me new perspectives. They push me out of my comfort zone, make me listen more, adapt — and that helps me grow a lot. I never approach a collaboration as a strategy; it has to make emotional sense,” she said.



Reflecting on her Latin Grammy nomination, Correia said the recognition was a major milestone in her career.



“It was very important. It gave me great visibility, but above all it gave me responsibility. It made me even more aware of the path I want to follow,” she said.



Asked how she would like audiences to perceive her both on and off stage, Correia emphasized authenticity.



“I would like people to see me as someone genuine. On stage and off stage, I’m the same person. I don’t know how to be any other way,” she said.



She added that while social media helps her maintain a close relationship with fans, live performances remain the most meaningful way to connect.



“The connection with the audience means everything to me — and social media helps keep that closeness, but what really matters is what happens live, in that unique moment,” she said.



Looking ahead to her June 25 performance, Correia expressed excitement about returning to Istanbul and meeting audiences once again.



“Coming back to Istanbul makes me very happy. I believe we will share a very special night together. I hope music brings us together in the same emotion,” she said.