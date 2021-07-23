Ahmed Musa joins Fatih Karagümrük

  July 23 2021

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Ahmed Musa on July 22 joined Istanbul’s VavaCars Fatih Karagümrük from Nigerian football club Kano Pillars.

A video on the Turkish club’s Twitter account shows the 28-year-old signing his contract.

During his career, the Nigerian attacker has played for standout clubs like Leicester City and CSKA Moscow.

He made 1 assist in 7 games for Kano Pillars.

Musa was part of the Nigerian squad in the 2018 World Cup 2018. He scored 15 goals in 87 caps.

Fatih Karagümrük finished 9th in the Turkish Super Lig’s 2020-2021 season with 60 points.

The most troubled Olympics in modern history finally open in Tokyo on July 23, struggling to shake off lingering virus fears after a one-year postponement and a build-up marred by scandal and controversy.

