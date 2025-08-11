Aftershocks keep residents outdoors after magnitude 6.1 quake hits Balıkesir

BALIKESİR

A powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck the northwestern city of Balıkesir on the evening of Aug. 10, claiming one life, injuring dozens, damaging buildings and forcing residents to stay outdoors as hundreds of aftershocks persisted overnight.

Since the main quake, with an epicenter in the town of Sındırgı, more than 250 aftershocks were recorded in the region, according to Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

At least 10 of them were above magnitude 4, with the strongest, measuring 4.6, striking just eight minutes after the main tremor.

An elderly man died shortly after being pulled out alive from the debris of a collapsed building in Sındırgı, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya told reporters. Four other people were rescued from the building.

Ho noted that 1,100 search and rescue personnel were deployed and 50 teams formed for damage assessments.

Teams identified 1 collapsed building, 13 heavily damaged and 61 lightly damaged structures, according to Environment Minister Murat Kurum.

In an investigation into the collapsed building, the contractor responsible for construction and the building owner were taken into custody.

Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu said 52 people sought treatment, 29 of whom were hospitalized and most later discharged.

“We have 10 injured, three directly due to the quake. Their conditions are stable,” he said, urging preparedness and noting, “Earthquakes don’t kill, buildings do.”

The earthquake sent shocks that were felt some 200 kilometers to the north in Istanbul.

Several rural neighborhoods near the epicenter also sustained structural damage. In one area, the minaret of a 49-year-old mosque collapsed, scattering debris into the street.

Seismologist Professor Dr. Şener Üşümezsoy told private broadcaster CNN Türk that earthquakes in the region “generally do not exceed magnitude 6.5” but warned that “a magnitude 6.2 quake could occur on the eastern boundary” of the current fault zone.

He had previously warned residents of the area’s seismic risks after a 6.2-magnitude quake hit Istanbul on April 23.

Many residents spent the night outdoors due to ongoing aftershocks and safety concerns.

“Every few minutes, a strong tremor shook the ground, so we’re too scared to return indoors,” said İsmail Turgut.

His wife, Cennet Turgut, said cracks had appeared in their house and they were too anxious to re-enter.

At a football stadium in the town, where many spent the night, Hasan Umur said, “Everything started shaking, the glasses, the plates, everything fell to the floor. We were shocked.”

Some residents reported receiving a mobile alert from Google about 30 seconds before the earthquake.

Türkiye sits on top of major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

On Feb. 6, 2023, the twin earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 shook 11 southern provinces, killing more than 53,000 people.