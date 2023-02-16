Aftershocks a warning for next quake in Malatya: Expert

Aftershocks a warning for next quake in Malatya: Expert

MALATYA
Aftershocks a warning for next quake in Malatya: Expert

Four aftershocks with a magnitude of more than 4 occurred in Malatya in four days, with a quake expert warning that the tremors are an important indicator that the fault is still active.

After two 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes jolted southern Türkiye, over 300 aftershocks were experienced in the region, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) announced.

On Feb. 12, an aftershock with a magnitude of 4.9 occurred in the Hekimhan district. The depth of the tremor was reported to be 7 kilometers.

A day later, two more earthquakes with a magnitude of 4.5 centered in Hekimhan and a magnitude of 4.2 in the Pütürge district occurred.

Early on Feb. 15, the Darende district experienced a 4.6 magnitude earthquake, AFAD announced. The tremor struck 12.4 kilometers below the surface.

The aftershocks near the Malatya fault have caused concerns.

“The recent aftershocks are not tremors on the fault. However, they are a very important indicator that the fault is still active,” said Taylan Sançar, an associate professor from Munzur University’s Geological Engineering Department.

Stressing that they found out that the last earthquake on this fault was around 2,600-2,700 years ago, Sarçan referred to the research conducted by Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ), revealing that the Malatya fault has the potential to produce earthquakes in the near future.

“We tried to find earthquake recurrence intervals by going to older ones in order to understand when the fault last produced a quake,” he elaborated.

“The magnitude of the next earthquake will be greater than 7,” Sarçan said. “We expect an earthquake with a magnitude of around 7.4-7.5 when we take into account the length of the fault, while the depth of the fault and the fractured surface will be crucial.”

The expert also warned the authorities to accelerate necessary steps to make the province more resistant to the expected quake.

experts, Turkey,

WORLD Scottish leader Sturgeon quits with independence goal unmet

Scottish leader Sturgeon quits with independence goal unmet
LATEST NEWS

  1. Scottish leader Sturgeon quits with independence goal unmet

    Scottish leader Sturgeon quits with independence goal unmet

  2. White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo massacre

    White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo massacre

  3. China blasts US over response to Chinese balloon incursion

    China blasts US over response to Chinese balloon incursion

  4. Turks rally to help quake victims

    Turks rally to help quake victims

  5. Blinken to pledge quake support on first Türkiye visit

    Blinken to pledge quake support on first Türkiye visit
Recommended
Turks rally to help quake victims

Turks rally to help quake victims
Blinken to pledge quake support on first Türkiye visit

Blinken to pledge quake support on first Türkiye visit
Damaged cultural heritages taken under protection: Ministry

Damaged cultural heritages taken under protection: Ministry
Facial recognition software helps to identify 144 children

Facial recognition software helps to identify 144 children
CHP leader: Elections will be held on time

CHP leader: Elections will be held on time
NATO chief due in Türkiye to express alliance’s solidarity after quake disaster

NATO chief due in Türkiye to express alliance’s solidarity after quake disaster
WORLD Scottish leader Sturgeon quits with independence goal unmet

Scottish leader Sturgeon quits with independence goal unmet

Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon said Wednesday that she plans to step down after more than eight years in office, amid criticism of her drive to expand transgender rights and her strategy for achieving independence from the United Kingdom.

ECONOMY Biden names Fed vice chair as top economic advisor

Biden names Fed vice chair as top economic advisor

U.S. President Joe Biden has chosen Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard to be his top economic advisor, ahead of a potential reelection campaign and as the administration battles stubbornly high inflation.

SPORTS Trabzonspor to ‘play for Türkiye’ in Conference League

Trabzonspor to ‘play for Türkiye’ in Conference League

Trabzonspor hosts Basel in a UEFA Conference League playoff match on Feb. 16 in a game that will be used to help relief efforts for the survivors of Feb. 6’s devastating earthquakes.