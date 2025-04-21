After triple runway success, Istanbul Airport now aiming for 4

After triple runway success, Istanbul Airport now aiming for 4

ISTANBUL
After triple runway success, Istanbul Airport now aiming for 4

After successfully running three independent runways simultaneously, Istanbul Airport’s next goal is hitting the big four, said airport operator IGA.

New footage of the triple-runway feat at Istanbul Airport was posted last Thursday, with comments by Yusuf Selamoğlu, master plan director of IGA Istanbul Airport.

He emphasized that their next objective is running four independent runways simultaneously.

Selamoğlu highlighted that preparations for parallel runway operations were embedded in the original construction plan of the airport, which opened in 2018.

Such a complex setup demands “extensive planning, design and safety studies,” which IGA has been doing since 2015, he said. He added that all the airside components, runways, taxiways, aprons, and parking areas were specifically designed to support independent operations.

He added: "From day one, IGA Istanbul Airport has been planned, designed, and developed to be future-proof. Today, we are doing triple runway operations. Tomorrow, we aim to do quad operations. As the infrastructure in place is ready to do that."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Authorities act on unauthorized Bosphorus properties

Authorities act on unauthorized Bosphorus properties
LATEST NEWS

  1. Authorities act on unauthorized Bosphorus properties

    Authorities act on unauthorized Bosphorus properties

  2. Turkish satellites now cover 60 pct of world population: Erdoğan

    Turkish satellites now cover 60 pct of world population: Erdoğan

  3. 27 summoned to testify in İmamoğlu diploma probe

    27 summoned to testify in İmamoğlu diploma probe

  4. DEM Party group heads to İmralı sans Önder

    DEM Party group heads to İmralı sans Önder

  5. Greece to sell off military sites to fund defense modernization

    Greece to sell off military sites to fund defense modernization
Recommended
Authorities act on unauthorized Bosphorus properties

Authorities act on unauthorized Bosphorus properties
Turkish satellites now cover 60 pct of world population: Erdoğan

Turkish satellites now cover 60 pct of world population: Erdoğan
27 summoned to testify in İmamoğlu diploma probe

27 summoned to testify in İmamoğlu diploma probe
DEM Party group heads to İmralı sans Önder

DEM Party group heads to İmralı sans Önder
Fidan inaugurates consulate in Algeria’s Oran

Fidan inaugurates consulate in Algeria’s Oran
German parliament vetoes Eurofighter sale to Türkiye: Report

German parliament vetoes Eurofighter sale to Türkiye: Report
Child deaths raise alarms over meningitis as experts urge vaccination

Child deaths raise alarms over meningitis as experts urge vaccination
WORLD Greece to sell off military sites to fund defense modernization

Greece to sell off military sites to fund defense modernization

The Greek Defense Ministry are set to privatize more than 2,000 military-owned properties through sales or long-term leases, ss part of a sweeping defense modernization plan, media has reported.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s external assets reach $378 billion in February: Data

Türkiye’s external assets reach $378 billion in February: Data

Türkiye's external assets totaled $378.2 billion as of the end of February, up 3 percent year-on-year, official figures from the Central Bank showed on April 21
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿