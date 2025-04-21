After triple runway success, Istanbul Airport now aiming for 4

ISTANBUL

After successfully running three independent runways simultaneously, Istanbul Airport’s next goal is hitting the big four, said airport operator IGA.

New footage of the triple-runway feat at Istanbul Airport was posted last Thursday, with comments by Yusuf Selamoğlu, master plan director of IGA Istanbul Airport.

He emphasized that their next objective is running four independent runways simultaneously.

Selamoğlu highlighted that preparations for parallel runway operations were embedded in the original construction plan of the airport, which opened in 2018.

Such a complex setup demands “extensive planning, design and safety studies,” which IGA has been doing since 2015, he said. He added that all the airside components, runways, taxiways, aprons, and parking areas were specifically designed to support independent operations.

He added: "From day one, IGA Istanbul Airport has been planned, designed, and developed to be future-proof. Today, we are doing triple runway operations. Tomorrow, we aim to do quad operations. As the infrastructure in place is ready to do that."