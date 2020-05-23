African music icon Mory Kante dies at 70

  • May 23 2020 10:30:43

African music icon Mory Kante dies at 70

ISTANBUL
African music icon Mory Kante dies at 70

Mory Kante, who helped bring African music to the world audience with hits like Yeke Yeke, has died in the Guinean capital Conakry on May 22 at the age of 70, local media reported.

He was suffering from a chronic disease and died at his home in Conakry.

Kante was a Guinean vocalist and player of the kora harp, a string instrument extensively used in West Africa.

Guinean President Alpha Conde paid tribute to the artist on Twitter. “African culture is in mourning. My most saddened condolences,” Conde said.

"Still shocked by this very bad news. #MoryKante was my brother. We have been together since #RailBand and it really was family. We have lost, the world has lost a true icon of #culture #mandingue and #guinéene. It is a huge loss. Rest in peace my brother," Salif Keita, a Malian music star said in a Facebook post.

He was best known internationally for his 1987 hit song Yeke Yeke, which reached number-one in Belgium, Finland, the Netherlands, and Spain.

It was the first-ever African single to sell over one million copies.

In 2001, Kante was nominated Goodwill Ambassador of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan urges vigilance over new virus wave

    Erdoğan urges vigilance over new virus wave

  2. Turkish kid accepted to school for gifted students in US

    Turkish kid accepted to school for gifted students in US

  3. Airports' virus steps certified before flights

    Airports' virus steps certified before flights

  4. Centenarian woman with 400 grandchildren beats COVID-19

    Centenarian woman with 400 grandchildren beats COVID-19

  5. Turkey detains 510 people for ‘provocative’ COVID-19 posts on social media

    Turkey detains 510 people for ‘provocative’ COVID-19 posts on social media
Recommended
Istanbul artist uses rhinos to raise awareness

Istanbul artist uses rhinos to raise awareness
‘Play at home’ selection at Arter

‘Play at home’ selection at Arter
Landmark of resort city to return to its original state after restoration

Landmark of resort city to return to its original state after restoration
A world redrawn: Top Spain chef sees fewer restaurants, more home cooking

A world redrawn: Top Spain chef sees fewer restaurants, more home cooking
Popcorn, palm trees and face masks: Cannes rolls out drive-in cinema

Popcorn, palm trees and face masks: Cannes rolls out drive-in cinema
Salvador Dali exhibition available online

Salvador Dali exhibition available online
WORLD 97 dead, two survivors in Pakistan plane crash

97 dead, two survivors in Pakistan plane crash

All but two of the 99 people on board a Pakistan passenger plane were killed when it crashed into a residential neighborhood of Karachi, officials said on May 23, as rescue workers toiled through the charred and twisted wreckage strewn across the street.
ECONOMY Turkey launches package to protect exporters amid virus

Turkey launches package to protect exporters amid virus

Turkey has launched a financial support package to cushion exporters from the impact of coronavirus, Ruhsar Pekcan, the trade minister, announced on May 22. 
SPORTS Presidential Cycling Tour canceled over COVID-19

Presidential Cycling Tour canceled over COVID-19

Turkey canceled its Presidential Cycling Tour due to risks relating to the novel coronavirus.