Afghan man travels 4,500 km to kill estranged wife in Istanbul

  • May 28 2021 07:00:00

Afghan man travels 4,500 km to kill estranged wife in Istanbul

Ayşegül Usta - ISTANBUL
Afghan man travels 4,500 km to kill estranged wife in Istanbul

A man from Afghanistan traveled some 4,500 kilometers illegally from his home country to Turkey and killed his estranged wife in 2018.

Elhan Atifi married Muhammedullah Raihan in 2015. However, she was subjected to domestic violence for two years and sought help from Afghan officials to no vail.

As her efforts with local police yielded no results, Atifi left home and Afghanistan in 2017 to join her mother living in Vienna. On her way to Austria, she stopped in Turkey.

Atifi rented a house in Istanbul’s Sultangazi district and started to work. Raihan traced her location on social media. He tried to travel to Turkey via Iran.

When his attempt failed, Raihan took a 4,500-kilometer-long journey to find Atifi. He illegally crossed the Iranian and Turkish borders and finally reached Istanbul.

He contacted his estranged wife to convince her to reunite. Atifi finally gave in and told him where she lived on the night of Jan. 16, 2018.

The next day Raihan hit her in the head with an iron bar and strangled her with a cord.

Raihan contacted the smugglers who helped him come to Turkey. He was arrested while preparing to cross the Iranian border.

A lawsuit was opened against him, with prosecutors seeking aggravated life sentence for the Afghan man.

In the first hearing of the trial, Raihan said that Atifi’s leaving him was an embarrassment for him.

He was angry when he found that she had a boyfriend, Raihan told the court, claiming that she attacked him.

“I pushed her when she attacked me and she bumped her head onto the stove. I strangled her with a cord when she started to scream. I left the house when she passed out,” he said.

The court postponed the trial to a later date.

femicide, violence against women,

WORLD US ending waiver for oil production in YPG/PKK-controlled Syria: Report

US ending waiver for oil production in YPG/PKK-controlled Syria: Report
MOST POPULAR

  1. NASA salutes ‘glowing Istanbul’

    NASA salutes ‘glowing Istanbul’

  2. New charter to raise Turkey to highest democracy level: Erdoğan

    New charter to raise Turkey to highest democracy level: Erdoğan

  3. Arrest warrant issued against fugitive mob boss

    Arrest warrant issued against fugitive mob boss

  4. Turkey ramping up vaccination program

    Turkey ramping up vaccination program

  5. Turkey, US launch talks on eve of Erdoğan-Biden summit

    Turkey, US launch talks on eve of Erdoğan-Biden summit
Recommended
Turkey wants to see Sudan standing tall on its own feet: VP

Turkey wants to see Sudan standing tall on its own feet: VP
EU envoy to Turkey visits famed Göbeklitepe site

EU envoy to Turkey visits famed Göbeklitepe site
Turkish, Greek Defense Ministry delegations meet

Turkish, Greek Defense Ministry delegations meet
Turkey, US launch talks on eve of Erdoğan-Biden summit

Turkey, US launch talks on eve of Erdoğan-Biden summit
Main opposition leader says he stands by citizens of Turkey

Main opposition leader says he stands by citizens of Turkey
Arrest warrant issued against fugitive mob boss

Arrest warrant issued against fugitive mob boss
WORLD US ending waiver for oil production in YPG/PKK-controlled Syria: Report

US ending waiver for oil production in YPG/PKK-controlled Syria: Report

The Biden administration has chosen to end a Trump-era waiver allowing for an American company to operate in Syria's YPG/PKK-controlled oil sector, according to a report published on May 27.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines continues to be biggest contributor to Europes air traffic

Turkish Airlines continues to be biggest contributor to Europe's air traffic

Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines maintained its leadership in Europe with 729 daily flights on Wednesday, the European Organization for Air Navigation Safety (Eurocontrol) said on May 27.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes eyes Euroleague title at Final Four

Anadolu Efes eyes Euroleague title at Final Four

Turkish club Anadolu Efes will take on CSKA Moscow on May 28 in the semifinals of the 2021 Turkish Airlines Euroleague Final Four in Cologne to launch its bid for the club’s maiden Euroleague trophy.