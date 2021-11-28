Afghan economy needs to be revived to prevent refugee crisis: Erdoğan

  • November 28 2021 13:57:00

Afghan economy needs to be revived to prevent refugee crisis: Erdoğan

ASHGABAT
Afghan economy needs to be revived to prevent refugee crisis: Erdoğan

Afghanistan’s economy should be revived to prevent a refugee crisis that will affect our entire region, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Nov. 28, speaking at the 15th Leaders’ Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization held in Turkmenistan.

“It is important to establish permanent peace and stability as soon as possible in Afghanistan, which is facing a serious humanitarian and economic crisis. It is our common wish and goal to develop an administration approach that will meet the expectations of all segments of the country,” he said.

Turkey supports efforts to keep basic government structures functional in Afghanistan, including critical sectors such as health and education, the president said

The Turkish Red Crescent and Turkey’s non-governmental organizations increased their humanitarian aid activities against the growing danger of hunger and famine in this country, he added.

He also called for ending unilateral sanctions against Iran for the sake of the region.

Erdoğan meets with Iran's Raisi
Erdoğan meets with Irans Raisi

“Ending the unilateral sanctions on Iran and returning to the comprehensive joint action plan of all parties and reassuming their obligations will contribute to the economic prosperity and stability of our region,” Erdoğan stated.

Pointing out that the importance of regional and global transportation networks has emerged once again amid the pandemic, Erdoğan said, “Our efforts to develop the transportation infrastructure in our region and to revive the modern Silk Road continue unabated.

The Caspian Crossing East-West central corridor initiative and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line, led by Turkey, are the most concrete manifestations of their efforts in this context, he said.

Erdoğan also stressed the importance of the Zangezur corridor, which will give Azerbaijan unimpeded access to the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic, and said the corridor would establish a direct highway connection between Turkey and the region.

Emphasizing that the “liberation of Azerbaijan’s occupied territories” also opened the doors to the establishment of lasting peace and stability in the region, Erdoğan said, “The projects that Azerbaijan has implemented one after the other to increase prosperity in the region are commendable.”

These steps will support normalization efforts in the region, he said, noting that Turkey would continue to stand by Azerbaijan in this process.

refugees, ECO,

SPORTS Dinçel wins gold in seniors’ taekwondo

Dinçel wins gold in seniors’ taekwondo
MOST POPULAR

  1. Demand rising to adopt Istanbul’s famous stray dog ‘Boji’

    Demand rising to adopt Istanbul’s famous stray dog ‘Boji’

  2. Fraud ‘professor’ uses name similarity in scientific articles

    Fraud ‘professor’ uses name similarity in scientific articles

  3. Experts urge calm but caution over new COVID strain

    Experts urge calm but caution over new COVID strain

  4. Turkey restricts travel from southern Africa as new variant sparks concern

    Turkey restricts travel from southern Africa as new variant sparks concern

  5. Erdoğan meets with Iran's Raisi

    Erdoğan meets with Iran's Raisi
Recommended
Erdoğan meets with Irans Raisi

Erdoğan meets with Iran's Raisi
FM Çavuşoğlu attends Council of Ministers meeting, ECO summit

FM Çavuşoğlu attends Council of Ministers meeting, ECO summit
Deputy foreign minister to visit Sarajevo on political consultations

Deputy foreign minister to visit Sarajevo on political consultations
Turkish defense minister meets Somali army chief

Turkish defense minister meets Somali army chief
EU Parliament okays $170 mln to extend support for refugees in Turkey

EU Parliament okays $170 mln to extend support for refugees in Turkey
Turkey advises its citizens in Ethiopia to leave country

Turkey advises its citizens in Ethiopia to leave country
WORLD Britain snubbed as France hosts Channel migration talks

Britain snubbed as France hosts Channel migration talks

France hosts a meeting of European ministers on Nov. 28 to discuss ways to stop migrants crossing the Channel in dinghies, but without Britain, which has been excluded following a row last week.

ECONOMY Turkey to increase trade volume with Turkmenistan to $5 bln: Erdoğan

Turkey to increase trade volume with Turkmenistan to $5 bln: Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said that Turkey aims to increase its trade volume with Turkmenistan to $5 billion while also seeking ways to increase cooperation in bilateral relations.

SPORTS Dinçel wins gold in seniors’ taekwondo

Dinçel wins gold in seniors’ taekwondo

Turkish athlete Merve Dinçel has won a gold medal at the World Taekwondo Women’s Open Championships held in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh.