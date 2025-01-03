Aeromexico has best record for on-time arrivals in 2024: Data

Aeromexico has best record for on-time arrivals in 2024: Data

LONDON
Aeromexico has best record for on-time arrivals in 2024: Data

FILE - An AeroMexico plane taxis on the tarmac of the Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City, May 12, 2022.

Mexican airline Aeromexico had the world's best record for on-time arrivals in 2024, according to an annual ranking.

Delta Air Lines scored the highest among U.S. carriers despite a computer outage that caused thousands of flight cancellations in July.

Aviation-data provider Cirium said in a report that nearly 87 percent of Aeromexico flights arrived within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival, a widely used measure of on-time performance among airlines.

Saudia , the flagship carrier of Saudi Arabia, ranked second worldwide, with an on-time performance rate of just over 86 percent, according to Cirium.

Cirium has rated airlines for timeliness for 16 years. CEO Jeremy Bowen said 2024 was a difficult year for airlines due to severe weather patterns and the summer technology outage. The winning airlines therefore deserved credit for getting most passengers to their destinations on time, Bowen said.

Atlanta-based Delta achieved an on-time rate of more than 83 percent, good enough to rank third worldwide. The next-best U.S. carriers were United Airlines , at nearly 81 percent, and Alaska Airlines, at just over 79 percent, Cirium said.

Canada’s WestJet, Air Canada and Denver-based budget airline Frontier finished at the bottom of the pack among U.S. and Canadian carriers, with on-time ratings below 72 percent.

Other regional winners around the globe, according to Cirium, were Japan Airlines , low-cost Spanish carrier Iberia Express, Panama’s Copa Airlines, and South African low-cost carrier FlySafair.

Cirium said the best airport for on-time departures in 2024 was King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Nearly 87 percent of flights from there took off within 15 minutes of their scheduled time, Cirium said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Blinken to visit South Korea with eye on political crisis

Blinken to visit South Korea with eye on political crisis

LATEST NEWS

  1. Blinken to visit South Korea with eye on political crisis

    Blinken to visit South Korea with eye on political crisis

  2. Türkiye’s exports hit record $262 billion in 2024

    Türkiye’s exports hit record $262 billion in 2024

  3. Türkiye to carry out major military drill in territorial waters

    Türkiye to carry out major military drill in territorial waters

  4. Erdoğan: Türkiye will be 'proven right on Palestine as in Syria'

    Erdoğan: Türkiye will be 'proven right on Palestine as in Syria'

  5. Istanbul's urban area grows 75 pct in 10 years: Study

    Istanbul's urban area grows 75 pct in 10 years: Study
Recommended
Türkiye’s exports hit record $262 billion in 2024

Türkiye’s exports hit record $262 billion in 2024
Biden to block US-Japan steel deal: US media

Biden to block US-Japan steel deal: US media
Turkish inflation slows to 44.4 percent in December

Turkish inflation slows to 44.4 percent in December
Organized industrial zones employ record 2.7 mln people

Organized industrial zones employ record 2.7 mln people
Foreign tourists flock to ski resort, Erciyes, Palandöken

Foreign tourists flock to ski resort, Erciyes, Palandöken
US considers imposing new restrictions on Chinese drones

US considers imposing new restrictions on Chinese drones
Gas supplies stable after Russian transit ends: EU

Gas supplies stable after Russian transit ends: EU
WORLD Blinken to visit South Korea with eye on political crisis

Blinken to visit South Korea with eye on political crisis

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit South Korea for talks next week, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said on Jan.3, with the country mired in political turmoil as its impeached president resists arrest.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s exports hit record $262 billion in 2024

Türkiye’s exports hit record $262 billion in 2024

Türkiye’s exports increased by 2.5 percent last year from 2023 to $262 billion in 2024, according to data from the Trade Ministry.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿