Aegean Sea island for sale for $4 million

MUĞLA

A 56-acre island, known as Küçük Orak Island off the coast of the Aegean province of Muğla, was put up for sale for 125 million Turkish Liras ($18 million).

There are 350 olive trees and a villa on the island, which is a first-degree natural protected area without zoning status.

The island, which has been on the sales list for many years by its heirs, is known as a frequent destination for daily tour boats.

Although it is not legally possible to build a house or reinforce concrete construction on the island, a portable house can be placed.

The sale price of the island, which was put up for sale by its heirs 10 years ago, was reduced from $7 million to $5 million two years ago, due to a lack of demand.

The island was donated by the National Real Estate Directorate in 1955 to Mustafa Cengiz, who owns a sponge production firm in Muğla’s Bodrum district, for afforestation.

Cengiz, who took the usage and sales rights of the island, sold it to Bülent Arı, a dentist in Switzerland in 1970.

Arı, who built a 150-square-meter villa on the island and stayed with his family during the summer holidays, passed away in Switzerland 12 years ago.