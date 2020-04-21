Aegean Sea island for sale for $4 million

  • April 21 2020 07:03:00

Aegean Sea island for sale for $4 million

MUĞLA
Aegean Sea island for sale for $4 million

A 56-acre island, known as Küçük Orak Island off the coast of the Aegean province of Muğla, was put up for sale for 125 million Turkish Liras ($18 million).

There are 350 olive trees and a villa on the island, which is a first-degree natural protected area without zoning status.

The island, which has been on the sales list for many years by its heirs, is known as a frequent destination for daily tour boats.

Although it is not legally possible to build a house or reinforce concrete construction on the island, a portable house can be placed.

The sale price of the island, which was put up for sale by its heirs 10 years ago, was reduced from $7 million to $5 million two years ago, due to a lack of demand.

The island was donated by the National Real Estate Directorate in 1955 to Mustafa Cengiz, who owns a sponge production firm in Muğla’s Bodrum district, for afforestation.

Cengiz, who took the usage and sales rights of the island, sold it to Bülent Arı, a dentist in Switzerland in 1970.

Arı, who built a 150-square-meter villa on the island and stayed with his family during the summer holidays, passed away in Switzerland 12 years ago.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey plans to extend weekend curfew in 31 provinces to 4 days

    Turkey plans to extend weekend curfew in 31 provinces to 4 days

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,140 with 90,980 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,140 with 90,980 total cases
Recommended
New abnormal is the new ‘black’

New abnormal is the new ‘black’
April 23 concert from Istanbul’s ‘seven hills’

April 23 concert from Istanbul’s ‘seven hills’
Historic sailboat passes through Bosphorus

Historic sailboat passes through Bosphorus
Koramaz Valley fascinates with its beauty

Koramaz Valley fascinates with its beauty
Dylans Times They Are A-Changin lyrics for sale for $2.2 million

Dylan's 'Times They Are A-Changin' lyrics for sale for $2.2 million
Meetings on the Bridge award held online, announced

Meetings on the Bridge award held online, announced
WORLD Middle East braces for bleak Ramadan

Middle East braces for bleak Ramadan

From canceled iftar feasts to suspended mosque prayers, Muslims across the Middle East are bracing for a bleak month of Ramadan fasting as the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic lingers.
ECONOMY Turkey will start electric tractor production in October: Official

Turkey will start electric tractor production in October: Official

The mass production of Turkey’s first electric tractor can be postponed by one month to October due to the coronavirus pandemic, a senior Agriculture Ministry official said on April 19.
SPORTS Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray's head coach Fatih Terim tested negative for the new coronavirus on April 15 after receiving a positive test late last month.