Aegean issues bilateral, not Turkey-EU problems: Defense minister

  • December 22 2020 16:31:00

Aegean issues bilateral, not Turkey-EU problems: Defense minister

MUĞLA
Aegean issues bilateral, not Turkey-EU problems: Defense minister

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Dec. 22 called on Greece to seek a solution to the eastern Mediterranean dispute through dialogue with Turkey instead of trying to drag the European Union into the conflict.

“It is our duty to protect the interests of our country. We just want to protect our rights. It is Greece that negatively shows this pursuit of our rights. Greece finding a solution by negotiating with Turkey is the most correct way. We have plans and try to move forward within this framework.

“If you are looking for solutions elsewhere instead of negotiating with Turkey, this situation cannot be resolved. We call for dialogue,” he told NTV private news broadcaster.

The attempt of Greece trying to involve the EU in the disagreement would not bring about anything other than a disadvantage to Athens, he added.

“We endeavor to resolve all our problems politically through dialogue with our neighbors in the eastern Mediterranean, Aegean and Cyprus within the framework of good neighborly relations. This is our purpose, intention and wish,” the defense minister said.

He vowed to protect Turkey’s interests in the eastern Mediterranean and stressed that Ankara’s aim was to only preserve its rights in the region. “But it is Greece that is trying to show this pursuit negatively. We have plans, we try to move forward within this framework,” Akar stated.

Athens aims to display the issues as if there is a conflict between the European Union and Turkey, he said, while noting Ankara considers this to be futile and that it does not reflect the facts.

Turkey is determined to confront a fait accompli in the eastern Mediterranean, he added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey isolates arrivals from Europe, South Africa

    Turkey isolates arrivals from Europe, South Africa

  2. Istanbul’s narrowest street only 89 centimeters, says historian

    Istanbul’s narrowest street only 89 centimeters, says historian

  3. Istanbul sees 40% drop in COVID-19 cases

    Istanbul sees 40% drop in COVID-19 cases

  4. Germany against arms embargo on Turkey, says FM Maas

    Germany against arms embargo on Turkey, says FM Maas

  5. İzmir to get 'new Ephesus,' says mayor

    İzmir to get 'new Ephesus,' says mayor
Recommended
Germany against arms embargo on Turkey, says FM Maas

Germany against arms embargo on Turkey, says FM Maas
Greece should be held responsible for migrant murders: Minister

Greece should be held responsible for migrant murders: Minister
Turkey, Indonesia should unite against Islamophobia

'Turkey, Indonesia should unite against Islamophobia'

Turkish firms continue production for F-35 fighter jets: Defense body head

Turkish firms continue production for F-35 fighter jets: Defense body head
Turkish, Algerian presidents discuss ties on phone

Turkish, Algerian presidents discuss ties on phone
Turkish FM blasts Greek counterpart over remarks

Turkish FM blasts Greek counterpart over remarks
WORLD Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine, says nothing to worry about

Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine, says 'nothing to worry about'

President-elect Joe Biden on Dec. 21 received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television as part of a growing effort to convince the American public the inoculations are safe.
ECONOMY Turkish retailer LC Waikiki debuts in Uganda

Turkish retailer LC Waikiki debuts in Uganda

Turkey's LC Waikiki opened its flagship store in Kampala, Uganda.
SPORTS Turkish football games will not be delayed over virus

Turkish football games will not be delayed over virus

If a Turkish football club cannot take to the pitch due to COVID-19 cases in the second half of the season, they will be handed a 3-0 forfeit loss, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said on Dec. 21.