Aegean earthquakes disrupt early booking trends in Turkish tourism

ISTANBUL

Seismic unrest in the Aegean region has cast a shadow over early booking trends in Türkiye’s renowned coastal destinations, including Bodrum, according to industry representatives.

Greece’s Santorini, the volcanic jewel of the Aegean, has been subjected to an incessant barrage of tremors, as tens of thousands have been recorded since late January, compelling thousands to flee.

As the island grapples with relentless seismic activity, repercussions have reverberated along Türkiye’s Aegean coastline, prompting officials to fortify preparedness measures, including the installation of early warning siren systems.

With the latest large-scale quake, measuring 5 in magnitude, recorded on the morning of Feb. 18, the series of tremors has kept hoteliers and tourism stakeholders on edge.

The ongoing seismic activity, perceptible across Turkish provinces such as Muğla, İzmir and Aydın, has significantly impacted the region’s tourism dynamics.

Several hotels in Türkiye’s top tourism destination Bodrum have temporarily suspended marketing and promotional campaigns in response to the earthquakes, said Ömer Faruk Dengiz, the head of the Bodrum Hoteliers’ Association (BODER).

“This period is crucial for us, as it coincides with the peak season for vacation bookings, particularly among European travelers. The timing of these tremors is far from ideal. While we haven’t observed a substantial decline in reservations compared to the same period last year, fluctuations are evident,” Dengiz remarked to Turkish media.

“However, unlike the previous year, when we could confidently report occupancy rates of 80 percent or 90 percent, we cannot make such assertions now. The impact is undeniable,” he said.

Echoing these concerns, Hüseyin Softa, the manager of a Bodrum-based hotel, underscored the primacy of safety in travelers’ decision-making.

He noted that European tourists are unlikely to vacation in a destination where they do not feel secure, leading to a discernible slowdown in bookings.

"Our foremost priority must be to ensure that international visitors receive the most accurate and reassuring information regarding these seismic events, mitigating any unwarranted apprehensions," Softa emphasized.

The arrival of the first cruise ships in Santorini, typically heralding the advent of the new tourism season in February, has already been disrupted. At least one vessel has opted to bypass the island due to ongoing seismic concerns, foreshadowing potential turmoil for the year ahead.

Anxiety mounts over Santorini’s economic trajectory as well, with Greek stakeholders wary of a protracted downturn.

“We are witnessing a downturn in reservations, and we sincerely hope this remains a short-lived phenomenon,” Greece’s Hellenic Hoteliers’ Federation conveyed.

Santorini, an indispensable pillar of Greece’s tourism-driven economy, contributes approximately 2.5 percent to the nation’s GDP, generating an estimated 5.9 billion euros in annual tourism revenues. Yet, as seismic uncertainties persist, the island’s hospitality sector braces for a formidable test of resilience.