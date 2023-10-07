Advance ticket sales for Swift concert movie top $100 mln

Advance ticket sales for the movie of Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour have topped $100 million worldwide, theater operator AMC said on Oct. 5, making it the best-selling feature-length concert film in history.

"Taylor Swift - The Eras Tour" is due out on Oct. 13 in 8,500 cinemas in 100 countries.

"Eras" was initially only to be released in the United States, but the singer ultimately chose to make it a global event, even though her tour will include a second leg next year, with dozens of dates in South America, Australia, Asia, Europe, as well as the United States and Canada.

An AMC spokesperson told AFP the $100 million in revenue came from all the cinemas which will screen the movie, including the Cineplex networks in Canada and Cinepolis in Mexico.

Of the 8,500 cinemas, 4,000 are in North America.

The all-time gross record for an October opening weekend in North America is $96 million, set by "Joker" in 2019.

"Taylor Swift - The Eras Tour" could exceed 100 million for three days, from Oct. 13 to 15, in North America, according to Jeff Bock, of the specialist firm Exhibitor Relations.

The 2H48 film contains images shot during three of the mega-star's concerts at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, a suburb of Los Angeles, in early August.

According to Pollstar, the industry magazine covering the performing arts, each concert generates $13 million in revenue, which would bring the tour total to around $1.9 billion.

