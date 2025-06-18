Adana's Ceyhan, Seyhan elect acting mayors after arrests

ADANA

Municipal councils in the southern city of Adana's Ceyhan and Seyhan districts elected new acting mayors on June 17 after their top officials were arrested as part of a sweeping corruption probe centered on Istanbul’s city administration.

The candidates backed by the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) secured posts in both elections.

Sevil Aydar Yıldız, a cousin of the arrested Ceyhan Mayor Kadir Aydar and a municipal council member, was elected after a third round of voting. She received 20 votes, defeating Mustafa Kiraz of the ruling People's Alliance, who garnered 11 votes.

In Seyhan, Hasibe Akkan was elected as acting mayor with 28 votes in the third round, defeating the ruling bloc's candidate Mustafa Tunç, who received 17 votes. Her appointment comes in the wake of the arrests of Seyhan Mayor Oya Tekin.

The two CHP mayors were taken into custody alongside Büyükçekmece Mayor Hasan Akgül, Gaziosmanpaşa Mayor Hakan Bahçetepe and Avcılar Mayor Utku Caner Çaykara as part of a probe into alleged bribery, bid rigging and other corrupt practices.

While the CHP retained control in Büyükçekmece and Avcılar, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) gained control of Gaziosmanpaşa.

The investigation launched in March has led to raids on municipal offices and the detention of several senior officials. Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu has been in prison since late March as part of the same investigation.