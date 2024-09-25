Adana Golden Boll Film Festival kicks off

ADANA

The 31st International Adana Golden Boll Film Festival kicked off in the southern city on Sept. 23 with the presentation of awards at a ceremony held at the Central Park Amphitheater.

The "Orhan Kemal Labor Awards" of the festival were presented to director Muzaffer Hiçdurmaz, actress Güler Ökten, and actor, theater director and voice artist Mazlum Kiper. The "Lifetime Achievement Award" was given to Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski.

During the ceremony, Adana Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Zeydan Karalar emphasized that artists, through their unique creations, serve as a unifying force in a divided world. He noted that over the past five years, the festival has hosted film screenings in hundreds of locations, and this year, screenings will also take place in areas impacted by the devastating Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquake that struck last year in early February.

Following the award ceremony, singer Nilüfer performed a concert.

The event was attended by the National Feature Film Competition jury president director Nuri Bilge Ceylan, jury members, guests, and the public.

This year the festival, which will continue through Sept. 29 with various events, will award works in six categories: "National Feature Film Competition," "Documentary Film Competition," "International Short Film Competition," "Student Short Film Competition," "Adana Short Film Competition" and the "Literature Adaptation Feature Film Script Competition."