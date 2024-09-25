Adana Golden Boll Film Festival kicks off

Adana Golden Boll Film Festival kicks off

ADANA
Adana Golden Boll Film Festival kicks off

The 31st International Adana Golden Boll Film Festival kicked off in the southern city on Sept. 23 with the presentation of awards at a ceremony held at the Central Park Amphitheater.

The "Orhan Kemal Labor Awards" of the festival were presented to director Muzaffer Hiçdurmaz, actress Güler Ökten, and actor, theater director and voice artist Mazlum Kiper. The "Lifetime Achievement Award" was given to Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski.

During the ceremony, Adana Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Zeydan Karalar emphasized that artists, through their unique creations, serve as a unifying force in a divided world. He noted that over the past five years, the festival has hosted film screenings in hundreds of locations, and this year, screenings will also take place in areas impacted by the devastating Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquake that struck last year in early February.

Following the award ceremony, singer Nilüfer performed a concert.

The event was attended by the National Feature Film Competition jury president director Nuri Bilge Ceylan, jury members, guests, and the public.

This year the festival, which will continue through Sept. 29 with various events, will award works in six categories: "National Feature Film Competition," "Documentary Film Competition," "International Short Film Competition," "Student Short Film Competition," "Adana Short Film Competition" and the "Literature Adaptation Feature Film Script Competition."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() New case filed over alleged FETÖ wiretapping plot

New case filed over alleged FETÖ wiretapping plot
LATEST NEWS

  1. New case filed over alleged FETÖ wiretapping plot

    New case filed over alleged FETÖ wiretapping plot

  2. EU states back plan to downgrade wolf protection status

    EU states back plan to downgrade wolf protection status

  3. German Greens party leaders resign after election losses

    German Greens party leaders resign after election losses

  4. WHO sees rise in 'problematic' social media use for European teens

    WHO sees rise in 'problematic' social media use for European teens

  5. Prison terms sought for municipal employees in nightclub fire

    Prison terms sought for municipal employees in nightclub fire
Recommended
Goosebumps and stars as Paris Fashion Week kicks off

Goosebumps and stars as Paris Fashion Week kicks off
Structures of ancient eras uncovered in Assos

Structures of ancient eras uncovered in Assos
Mysterious 18th century diamond necklace set for auction

Mysterious 18th century diamond necklace set for auction
‘Central Anatolias Ephesus’ being unearthed

‘Central Anatolia's Ephesus’ being unearthed
Director Tomris Giritlioğlu dies at 67

Director Tomris Giritlioğlu dies at 67
Janissary weapons discovered in Ottoman shipwreck

Janissary weapons discovered in Ottoman shipwreck
WORLD EU states back plan to downgrade wolf protection status

EU states back plan to downgrade wolf protection status

EU member states on Wednesday voted in favor of lowering the protection status of wolves, in a move decried by conservationists that paves the way for a relaxation of strict hunting rules.
ECONOMY Şimşek urges businesses to follow medium-term program

Şimşek urges businesses to follow medium-term program

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has announced that inflation in Türkiye is projected to drop below 20 percent next year and to single digits the following year, urging the business community to consider the Medium-Term Program in their financial calculations.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿