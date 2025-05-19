Ad showing shoe on Acropolis sparks outrage in Greece

ATHENS
A promotional video for Adidas featuring a multicolored trainer on the Acropolis has sparked public outrage in Greece, prompting the government on May 16 to announce legal action as no filming permit was granted.

"The legal procedure was not followed," Culture Minister Lina Mendoni told Skaï radio, describing the imagery as "extremely unpleasant" and likening it to "the Adidas shoe... kicking the Acropolis."

She said a legal complaint would be filed against "all those responsible," with the judiciary expected to investigate how the incident occurred.

The image, splashed across the front pages of several Greek media outlets on May 15, was captured during a drone show held on May 14 evening at the Zappeion Hall.

The neoclassical building in central Athens is used for events and managed by a state-run legacy commission under the supervision of the Finance Ministry.

The drone display was staged by the company Essence Mediacom as part of a campaign for an Adidas product.

According to some reports, Essence Mediacom applied on April 30 for permission to hold the show and was granted approval in exchange for a fee of "just 380 euros."

Mendoni said: "The Zappeion administration should have sought approval from the Culture Ministry before granting such authorization."

"There has been a violation of the law on archaeological heritage," she added.

In early April, the Culture Ministry had rejected a request from Oscar-winning Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos to film at the Acropolis, arguing that the scenes did not reflect the historic site's image.

The incident has also sparked criticism on social media, with users posting: "No to Yorgos Lanthimos. Yes to Adidas. No to art, yes to money."

