Actor makes 60 liras in half hour in guise of beggar

ADANA – Demirören News Agency

A stage actor made 60 Turkish Liras ($7.8) in just half an hour while taking a stroll in the main street of the southern province of Adana disguised as a beggar for a social experiment on Nov. 21.

“In our social experiment we showed how the beggars pile on the agony,” said Hüseyin Şen, a 65-year-old actor.

For the project, Şen commuted to the city center, wore some old and grubby clothes and started begging while acting as though physically impaired.

People gave money to Şen and in a short time, he gave the money back to them, while warning locals against beggars.

“This is a good lesson. I will never give money to a beggar again,” one local said upon learning Şen was only pretending.

“We, Turks, are sensitive people. When we hear someone ask for help, we want to help. That’s why I gave the money,” said Bülent Pala, a 53-year-old local.

“Me and my husband are disabled. Thinking that the beggar was like me, I gave the money,” a physically impaired woman said.

Şen thanked all locals helped, but urged them to remain vigilant against beggars.

“Unfortunately, begging has become a job. They just act. Some roll on the streets. Some try to convince people by sitting with their children. I wish that they worked somewhere rather than beg.”