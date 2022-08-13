Anne Heche ‘not expected to survive’ after car crash

  • August 13 2022 07:00:00

Anne Heche ‘not expected to survive’ after car crash

LOS ANGELES
Anne Heche ‘not expected to survive’ after car crash

U.S. actress Anne Heche is “not expected to survive” after suffering a serious brain injury in a car crash in Los Angeles last week, U.S. media has reported.

The fiery crash left Heche, 53, comatose with a “severe anoxic brain injury,” according to a statement from a representative quoted by several outlets on Aug. 11.

“It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she’s being kept on life support to determine if any are viable,” the statement said.

It also thanked Heche’s well-wishers, along with those caring for her at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital.

“Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit,” the statement added.

“More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work - especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”

Heche has been comatose since crashing her car into a two-story house in the Mar Vista neighborhood on Aug. 5, resulting in “structural compromise and... heavy fire” at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The ensuing blaze took 59 firefighters 65 minutes to contain and fully extinguish, the department said.

Los Angeles police said in a statement on Thursday that they would be conducting tests of Heche’s blood, and that investigators intended to “present this case to the appropriate prosecuting office”, though they did not specify a charge.

Local media reported the same day that preliminary tests had come back positive for narcotics, though more were needed to ensure the drugs had not been administered in the course of her treatment.

Celebrity gossip outlet TMZ, citing unnamed police sources, said Heche had tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl, with the latter sometimes used for pain relief in clinical settings.

Heche starred in a number of movies from the 1990s including “Six Days, Seven Nights,” “Donnie Brasco” and “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

Heche is also known for her role on the soap opera “Another World,” for which she won a Daytime Emmy in 1991.

During the 1990s, she was in a high-profile relationship with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

actor,

ECONOMY South Korea pardons Samsung boss ‘to help the economy’

South Korea pardons Samsung boss ‘to help the economy’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Canada to release equipment for Russia-Germany gas pipeline

    Canada to release equipment for Russia-Germany gas pipeline

  2. Türkiye to become center of value-added food production: Minister

    Türkiye to become center of value-added food production: Minister

  3. New mucilage to form in Marmara Sea: Expert

    New mucilage to form in Marmara Sea: Expert

  4. Russia, Ukraine agree on technical aspects of grain corridor at Istanbul meet

    Russia, Ukraine agree on technical aspects of grain corridor at Istanbul meet

  5. Bob Dylan accuser drops sex abuse lawsuit

    Bob Dylan accuser drops sex abuse lawsuit
Recommended
Norway mulls euthanizing walrus that won hearts in Oslo fjord

Norway mulls euthanizing walrus that won hearts in Oslo fjord
Iraqi actress to sue Economist over photo use in obesity article

Iraqi actress to sue Economist over photo use in obesity article
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall finalize divorce

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall finalize divorce
Women’s touch on Sardis ancient city

Women’s touch on Sardis ancient city
Metallica, Mariah Carey to play New York show for foreign aid

Metallica, Mariah Carey to play New York show for foreign aid
Ukraine assault sparks talk of Russian ‘cultural revolution’

Ukraine assault sparks talk of Russian ‘cultural revolution’
WORLD Trump calls for ‘immediate’ release of Mar-a-Lago warrant

Trump calls for ‘immediate’ release of Mar-a-Lago warrant

Former President Donald Trump called late Thursday for the “immediate” release of the federal warrant the FBI used to search his Florida estate, hours after the Justice Department had asked a court to unseal the warrant, with Attorney General Merrick Garland citing the “substantial public interest in this matter.”

ECONOMY South Korea pardons Samsung boss ‘to help the economy’

South Korea pardons Samsung boss ‘to help the economy’

The heir and de facto leader of Samsung group received a presidential pardon on Aug. 12, the latest example of South Korea’s long tradition of freeing business leaders convicted of corruption on economic grounds.

SPORTS 5th Islamic Solidarity Games kicks off with Turkish athletes shining

5th Islamic Solidarity Games kicks off with Turkish athletes shining

The fifth Islamic Solidarity Games, hosting some 4,200 international athletes coming to the Central Anatolian province, has started in Konya, while the Turkish team has bagged 40 medals.