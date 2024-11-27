Activists slam lobbyist influence on plastic talks

BUSAN
Environmental groups have slammed the presence of dozens of petrochemical and fossil fuel industry lobbyists at U.N. talks on a plastic pollution treaty, accusing them of "obstruction" and "misinformation."

"It's a direct conflict of interest," said Delphine Levi Alvares, global petrochemical campaign coordinator at the Center for International Environmental Law (CIEL).

"Their interests conflict with the objective of the mandate [of the talks] and their presence here challenges independent science."

Nearly 200 countries are in South Korea to agree on a treaty to end plastic pollution, capping two years of talks.

The resolution setting up the talks calls for a treaty addressing the full "lifecycle" of plastics, as well as the need for sustainable production and consumption.

Environmental groups and many countries say this is a mandate to limit new plastic production, putting the goals of the treaty in conflict with the business model of fossil fuel and chemical companies whose products are the raw materials for plastic.

CIEL said its analysis of a U.N. list of participants showed over 200 lobbyists from the fossil fuel and chemical industries were registered for the talks.

"We have watched industry lobbyists surrounding the negotiations with sadly well-known tactics of obstruction, distraction, intimidation, and misinformation," said Levi Alvares.

The International Council of Chemical Associations (ICCA) put the number of industry delegates in attendance at 135, and pushed back against the claims.

"We are far outnumbered" by observers from NGOs, said Matthew Kastner, director of media relations for the American Chemistry Council, an ICCA member.

"Our delegation is here to listen to governments so we can understand the unique challenges they face," he said.

