Accused doctors in ‘newborn gang’ case banned from profession

ISTANBUL

The Health Ministry has banned the doctors that face accusations of being involved in a health care fraud trial, widely known as the “newborn gang” scandal, from practicing their profession for three years.

More than 40 suspects, including doctors, nurses and ambulance drivers, stand accused of orchestrating fraudulent diagnoses to facilitate the transfer of newborns to private hospitals, where they were allegedly subjected to prolonged intensive care treatments, causing the death of at least 10 infants.

During the third hearing of the case on Feb. 19, tensions ran high when a defense attorney attempted to give water to a defendant, leading to a confrontation with security forces. Other attorneys protested, prompting intervention from police.

After the order is restored, a defendant, Doctor Mehmet Gürül, spoke about the suicide of fellow suspect İlker Gönen in his plea, expressing sorrow and blaming the media for the psychological pressure on the accused.

Gönen, one of the key suspects of the case who was being held in solitary confinement in a high-security prison, took his own life on Feb. 1, leaving behind a suicide note.

Standing trial, another defendant Doctor Ali Dirik denied involvement in fraudulent activities, instead blaming hospital owner Ayşe Müzeyyen Yurtoğlu for financial misconduct.

"Fırat Sarı and I got into a quarrel. Müzeyyen Yurtoğlu made the deal. I attempted to violate the contract yet Ms. Müzeyyen wanted to keep working with Fırat Sarı. But here I am remaining under arrest.”

Fırat Sarı, identified as a key organizer, faces up to 582 years in prison for multiple counts of negligent homicide, fraud and forgery, with ambulance driver Gıyasettin Mert Özdemir facing up to 589 years on similar charges. Prosecutors are also seeking heavy sentences for the other defendants.

In addition, the indictment calls for the closure of involved hospitals and the seizure of their assets due to financial crimes.