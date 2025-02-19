Accused doctors in ‘newborn gang’ case banned from profession

ISTANBUL
The Health Ministry has banned the doctors that face accusations of being involved in a health care fraud trial, widely known as the “newborn gang” scandal, from practicing their profession for three years.

More than 40 suspects, including doctors, nurses and ambulance drivers, stand accused of orchestrating fraudulent diagnoses to facilitate the transfer of newborns to private hospitals, where they were allegedly subjected to prolonged intensive care treatments, causing the death of at least 10 infants.

During the third hearing of the case on Feb. 19, tensions ran high when a defense attorney attempted to give water to a defendant, leading to a confrontation with security forces. Other attorneys protested, prompting intervention from police.

After the order is restored, a defendant, Doctor Mehmet Gürül, spoke about the suicide of fellow suspect İlker Gönen in his plea, expressing sorrow and blaming the media for the psychological pressure on the accused.

Gönen, one of the key suspects of the case who was being held in solitary confinement in a high-security prison, took his own life on Feb. 1, leaving behind a suicide note.

Standing trial, another defendant Doctor Ali Dirik denied involvement in fraudulent activities, instead blaming hospital owner Ayşe Müzeyyen Yurtoğlu for financial misconduct.

"Fırat Sarı and I got into a quarrel. Müzeyyen Yurtoğlu made the deal. I attempted to violate the contract yet Ms. Müzeyyen wanted to keep working with Fırat Sarı. But here I am remaining under arrest.”

Fırat Sarı, identified as a key organizer, faces up to 582 years in prison for multiple counts of negligent homicide, fraud and forgery, with ambulance driver Gıyasettin Mert Özdemir facing up to 589 years on similar charges. Prosecutors are also seeking heavy sentences for the other defendants.

In addition, the indictment calls for the closure of involved hospitals and the seizure of their assets due to financial crimes.

Ministry fines Ankara water authority over environmental violations
WORLD Brazil prosecutor charges Bolsonaro over failed coup bid

Brazil prosecutor charges Bolsonaro over failed coup bid

Brazil's attorney general has formally charged far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro and 33 others over an alleged coup attempt after his 2022 election loss.
ECONOMY Short-term external debt stands at $172.3 billion in December

Short-term external debt stands at $172.3 billion in December

Türkiye’s short-term external debt reached $172.3 billion at the end of December, marking a rise of 0.4 percent compared to November 2024, the country’s Central Bank said on Wednesday.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
