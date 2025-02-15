Accident victims lured with high compensation promises

Taylan Özgür Dil – ISTANBUL
Accident victims lured with high compensation promises

Drivers involved in traffic accidents are receiving persistent calls from unknown numbers, with callers posing as law firm or damage consultancy employees and pressuring victims into filing lawsuits for high compensation.

These intermediaries illegally obtain accident reports, use victims’ data without consent and take a large share of the settlement.

Experts reveal that accident reports are unlawfully accessed through insurance companies, repair shops and emergency service personnel who sell the data for profit.

“Accident reports must be shared with repair services, insurance adjusters and insurers. Unfortunately, some individuals sell this information to external law firms and consultancy firms, which offer money in return,” explains Safiye Kanar, the head of an automotive repairs service.

She emphasizes that data confidentiality is difficult to enforce. “Despite confidentialty agreements, some individuals leak accident details for financial gain.”

Ibrahim Güllü, vice president of the Consumer Confederation (TÜKONFED) warned that this is an organized crime scheme.

“Intermediaries exploit accident reports by collaborating with certain law firms. This data is private, and sharing it without consent is illegal.”

He advised victims to take action. “Drivers should report companies that contact them without consent. This will deter those profiting from leaked data. Also, never grant power to these firms."

Victims can file claims directly with insurers or, if disputes arise, turn to the Insurance Arbitration Commission.

The intermediaries lure victims by promising “maximum compensation.” In reality, they take a large portion of the payout. If a victim is awarded 100,000 Turkish Liras ($2,761), the intermediary may claim 25,000 liras.

In some cases, lawsuits double the payout, allowing intermediaries to pocket 125,000 liras instead of 25,000 liras.

Experts urge drivers to protect their personal data, avoid unsolicited legal offers and report suspicious calls to authorities immediately.

