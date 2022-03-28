Abandoned animals join Ukraine’s war exodus

  March 28 2022

LVIV
At the “Home for Rescued Animals” in the city of Lviv, exotic creatures are now sheltered alongside everyday pets -- those left behind in the rush of refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A milky-eyed wolf prowls in its enclosure. Boris the goat bathes his bedraggled face in the spring sunshine. A parliament of owls peers out from the perches of their shaded roost.

In a side building around a dozen cats from Kiev are lodged. Dogs yowl from an industrial barn, courting volunteers arriving to walk them around nearby parkland.

“Migrants who come from Kharkiv, Kiev, Mykolaiv and go abroad via Lviv leave animals en masse,” said 24-year-old shelter manager Orest Zalypskyy.

His hilltop sanctuary in the 13th-century city of Lviv was once a “haven” reserved for exotic animals, he says. “This war has made us more engaged.”

The UN estimates more than 3.7 million Ukrainians have fled the country since the war began a month ago. More than two million of those crossed the border to Poland, where AFP has witnessed droves of animal lovers ferrying dogs, cats, parrots, and turtles to safety.

Lviv, just 70 kilometers from the border, has been the final stopover on Ukrainian soil for many making the journey out of the war zone.

Some soon-to-be refugees felt unable to take their pets further.

Zalypskyy estimates his shelter has taken in 1,500 animals since the war began, from migrants and shelters in “hot spots” to the east.

Between 10 and 20 were collected from Lviv’s train station -- the locus of chaos in the first days of the war, where carriages and platforms heaved with desperate passengers.

“There’s been no system,” says Zalypskyy. “We just have many volunteers who head out and fetch them.”

One dog from a war-torn region in the east did not leave its pen for two weeks. A cat abandoned by its owner of seven years is distraught.

“We are all bitten and scratched,” said Zalypskyy of his volunteer teams. “The animals are very stressed.”

However, the animals left here do not languish. Around 200 have been adopted by the locals of Lviv, while most of the rest are taken onwards by volunteers to Germany, Latvia, and Lithuania.

There are currently no cats available for adoption -- they are all bound for Poland.

 

Iran’s top diplomat said Saturday that the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard accepted the idea of continuing to be sanctioned by the U.S. if it meant the restoration of Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

