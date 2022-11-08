95 suspects nabbed in anti-narcotics op in Bursa: Minister

BURSA

Some 95 suspects have been nabbed in an anti-narcotics operation in the northwestern province of Bursa, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu has announced.

A simultaneous narcotics operation called “rooting out” was carried out at 70 addresses against 110 previously identified suspects. Provincial Anti-Narcotic Crimes, Anti-Smuggling and Organized Crimes, Public Order, Riot Force and Special Operations Branch Directorate teams participated in the operation.

A total of 1,730 personnel were involved, and air support was also provided with a helicopter and two UAVs. In the operation, 15 narcotics detector dogs participated in the searches.

During the searches at the suspects’ workplaces and houses, 215 grams of marijuana, 150 grams of synthetic cannabinoid bonsai, 325 grams of methamphetamine, six pistols and two shotguns were seized while judicial proceedings of the suspects are still ongoing, provincial chief prosecutor’s office noted.

Reminding the first operation within the scope of “rooting out” on Sept. 20, in which 132 people were detained, Soylu said that they continue to carry out the largest drug operations in the history of the country, and an average of 5,000 drug dealers or manufacturers were detained per week.

“This is our second arrival in Bursa in the last one and a half months for the second rooting out operation. If it is necessary for us to come a thousand times, we will come a thousand times. And we will carry out these operations,” Soylu explained.

“Our police and gendarmerie are making a great effort. Just yesterday, over 1,900 kilos of marijuana was seized in [the southeastern province of] Diyarbakır. This struggle continues with determination. We have faith, will and determination,” Soylu stated.

“We have sworn to root out this matter,” Soylu added.