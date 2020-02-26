9 detained over suspected ISIL links

  • February 26 2020 13:07:43

ANKARA
At least nine foreign nationals were detained in Turkey's capital Ankara on Feb. 26 over their suspected links to the ISIL terrorist group, according to state-run Anadolu Agency.

Citing anonymous security sources, the agency said prosecutors issued detention warrants for 10 foreign nationals allegedly in contact with terror group members in conflict zones.

Police conducted simultaneous operations to capture the 10 suspects, including nine Iraqi nationals.

Turkey was one of the first countries to recognize ISIL as a terror group in 2013, as soon as it emerged.

The country has since been attacked by ISIL terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings, and four armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response, Turkey launched military and police operations at home and abroad to prevent further terror attacks.

