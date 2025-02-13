8th Antalya Akra Jazz Festival to be held in May

ANTALYA

The Akra Jazz Festival will be held in Antalya from May 14 to 31, bringing together some of the biggest names in jazz and world music.

Organized for the eighth time by Akra Hotels, the festival will host a lineup of renowned artists on its open-air stage. It will open with a concert by Ibrahim Maalouf and The Trumpets of Michel-Ange, offering performances that span contemporary jazz, funk, rock, Latin, soul, pop and world music.

As part of the festival, the "Akra Young Jazz" concert on May 16 will feature Alan, Blue Kiss Collective and Emre Berk Trio. On May 17, Grammy-winning guitarist and multi-instrumentalist Richard Bona and his band will take the stage.

One of the prominent names in jazz vocals, Kurt Elling, along with guitarist Charlie Hunter and SuperBlue, will perform on May 21. On May 23, Melody Gardot, known for blending R&B, blues, pop and jazz with poetic sensitivity, will take the stage. The next day, on May 24, Malian vocalist and guitarist Fatoumata Diawara will showcase the spirit of Africa through her music.

On May 28, world-renowned saxophonist Igor Butman, accompanied by the Moscow Jazz Orchestra and vocalist Fantine, will captivate jazz enthusiasts.

The festival will conclude on May 30-31 with two special concerts by globally acclaimed pianist and composer Fazıl Say, marking his "50 Years at the Piano." He will be joined by prominent jazz drummer Ferit Odman for jazz arrangements.