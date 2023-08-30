87 pct of Turkish people use internet in 2023

87 pct of Turkish people use internet in 2023

ANKARA
87 pct of Turkish people use internet in 2023

Around 87.1 percent of the Turkish population in the 16-74 age group have benefitted from the internet in 2023, using it for different purposes such as online shopping, ordering food and streaming, reveals a survey by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

According to the TÜİK’s survey released on Aug. 29, 75.5 percent of individuals who shopped online in the first three months of this year mainly bought clothes, shoes and accessories.

This was followed by deliveries from restaurants and fast food chains, with 47.6 percent.

Cosmetics, beauty and wellness products ranked third on the list of purchased items, with 32.2 percent, while buying films or series from several streaming service platforms ranked fourth, with 30.7 percent.

The survey also revealed that the rate of individuals using the official websites and applications of public services over the internet was 73.9 percent in the last 12 months.

Among the purposes of using the e-Devlet website - Türkiye's e-government gateway - accessing personal information stored about oneself by public authorities or public services took the first place with 69.6 percent.

The rate of Turkish people indulging in online learning activities for educational, professional, or private purposes in the last three months of 2023 was 18.7 percent, increasing by 2.8 points compared to the previous year.

The most used social media and messaging application by Turkish people was WhatsApp, with 84.9 percent. YouTube and Instagram followed it with 69 percent and 61.4 percent, respectively.

Internet,

WORLD Australia to hold Indigenous rights referendum on Oct 14

Australia to hold Indigenous rights referendum on Oct 14
LATEST NEWS

  1. Australia to hold Indigenous rights referendum on Oct 14

    Australia to hold Indigenous rights referendum on Oct 14

  2. Gabon army officers say election result cancelled, 'regime' ended

    Gabon army officers say election result cancelled, 'regime' ended

  3. Idalia projected to hit Florida as Category 4 hurricane with 'catastrophic' storm surge

    Idalia projected to hit Florida as Category 4 hurricane with 'catastrophic' storm surge

  4. 2 killed in Kiev as Russia accuses Ukraine of biggest drone attack on its soil

    2 killed in Kiev as Russia accuses Ukraine of biggest drone attack on its soil

  5. Shakira to receive Video Vanguard Award at MTV

    Shakira to receive Video Vanguard Award at MTV
Recommended
Teknofest kicks off in Ankara

Teknofest kicks off in Ankara
Global warming ‘to gravely influence evaporation rate in Black Sea region’

Global warming ‘to gravely influence evaporation rate in Black Sea region’
13-year-old Turkish pianist wins competition in Germany

13-year-old Turkish pianist wins competition in Germany
Ministry retrofits critical structures for Marmara earthquake

Ministry retrofits critical structures for Marmara earthquake
Nation marks 101st anniversary of Dumlupınar victory

Nation marks 101st anniversary of Dumlupınar victory
AKP to hold its congress on Oct 7

AKP to hold its congress on Oct 7
WORLD Australia to hold Indigenous rights referendum on Oct 14

Australia to hold Indigenous rights referendum on Oct 14

Australia will hold a historic Indigenous rights referendum on October 14, the prime minister said Wednesday, setting up a defining moment for the nation's relationship with Aboriginal minorities.

ECONOMY Natural gas imports down in June

Natural gas imports down in June

Türkiye’s natural gas import declined by 39.2 percent in June from a year ago to 2.33 billion cubic meters, the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) has informed.
SPORTS Djokovic, Alcaraz poised for US Open collision

Djokovic, Alcaraz poised for US Open collision

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are on a U.S. Open collision course as the final Grand Slam tournament of season gets under way Monday with American teenager Coco Gauff chasing a breakthrough first major title.