80-year-old man embarks on 3rd university journey

Beyazıt Şenbük - EDİRNE
An 80-year-old villager in the northwestern province of Edirne has embarked on his third academic journey by winning a spot in the archeology department at Trakya University.

Şevki Kılıç, who earns his livelihood working in a junkyard, made headlines when he successfully completed his first university degree in 2017. He graduated from the history department of Anadolu University's open education faculty.

Not content with this, Kılıç pursued further formal education in 2019, this time enrolling in the history department of Trakya University. His determination was evident as he earned his degree at the age of 75.

Kılıç's thirst for knowledge prompted him to take the university entrance exam once again after a four-year hiatus, securing a place in the archeology department of Trakya University, marking his third academic journey.

Affectionately referred to as "the wise uncle" in Edirne, Kılıç spoke passionately about his lifelong love for learning. "I left the high school for both family reasons and health problems, but my interest in studying never ceased. It was always an unfulfilled desire in me. After 52 years, I went to my first university. The rest came in rapid succession," he shared.

