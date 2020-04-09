8 YPG/PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in N Syria

  • April 09 2020 09:46:00

8 YPG/PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in N Syria

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
8 YPG/PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in N Syria

Turkey's National Defense Ministry on April 8 said a total of eight YPG/PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in northern Syria.

In a Twitter post, the ministry said commando units struck a group of four terrorists who opened harassment fire on security forces in the area, earlier cleared by Turkey’s Euphrates Shield Operation.

It added that four others, preparing to perform an act of terror, were neutralized in the region, which was rid of terrorism following Turkey’s

Operation Olive Branch, another counter-terrorism operation previously held by the country.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In 2016-2019, Turkey launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

