8 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Iraq

ANKARA

Turkish forces “neutralized” eight PKK terrorists in the operation zone in northern Iraq in response to an infiltration attempt by the terrorist organization into a military base, which resulted in the death of a Turkish soldier, the Defense Ministry has announced.

After the PKK attempted to infiltrate the military base in the Operation Claw-lock zone in Iraq’s north, the identified terrorists came under fire from the Turkish forces, leading to the elimination of six terrorists in the ensuing conflict, the ministry said on Feb. 17.

Infantry Contracted Private Salih Ay, who was wounded during the initial exchanev of fire, later lost his life, and another soldier was injured. The injured soldier was promptly evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment.

In another statement on Feb. 18, the ministry announced that two more PKK members were “neutralized” in the region.

Relatives held a funeral for the fallen soldier in eastern province of Erzincan on Feb. 18.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., the U.K. and the EU.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.