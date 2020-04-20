8 more Turkish nationals die from COVID-19 in Germany

BERLIN- Anadolu Agency

Eight more Turkish nationals have died in Germany from the novel coronavirus, local authorities said on April 19.

Their deaths were reported in the cities of Hamburg, Nuremberg, Mainz and Stuttgart.

Some of those who died have no families or relatives and will therefore be buried in Germany.

The total number of Turks who have died in Germany from the virus now stands at 87.

More than 4,600 people have died from the coronavirus in Germany and over 145,100 cases have now been reported while 88,000 have recovered.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world, with Europe and the U.S. the worst hit.



