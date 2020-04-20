8 more Turkish nationals die from COVID-19 in Germany

  • April 20 2020 09:32:00

8 more Turkish nationals die from COVID-19 in Germany

BERLIN- Anadolu Agency
8 more Turkish nationals die from COVID-19 in Germany

Eight more Turkish nationals have died in Germany from the novel coronavirus, local authorities said on April 19. 

Their deaths were reported in the cities of Hamburg, Nuremberg, Mainz and Stuttgart.

Some of those who died have no families or relatives and will therefore be buried in Germany.

The total number of Turks who have died in Germany from the virus now stands at 87.

More than 4,600 people have died from the coronavirus in Germany and over 145,100 cases have now been reported while 88,000 have recovered.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world, with Europe and the U.S. the worst hit.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,017 with 86,306 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,017 with 86,306 total cases

  4. Turkey lifts 48-hour coronavirus curfew in 31 provinces

    Turkey lifts 48-hour coronavirus curfew in 31 provinces

  5. Virus case tracking app launched in Turkey

    Virus case tracking app launched in Turkey
Recommended
Middle East braces for bleak Ramadan

Middle East braces for bleak Ramadan
80 Turkish Cypriots die in UK due to coronavirus

80 Turkish Cypriots die in UK due to coronavirus
16 killed in shooting rampage, deadliest in Canadian history

16 killed in shooting rampage, deadliest in Canadian history
UK gov’t accused of complacency over COVID-19: Report

UK gov’t accused of complacency over COVID-19: Report
Global coronavirus cases top 2.4 million

Global coronavirus cases top 2.4 million
Europes virus toll tops 100,000 as protests spread in US

Europe's virus toll tops 100,000 as protests spread in US

WORLD Middle East braces for bleak Ramadan

Middle East braces for bleak Ramadan

From canceled iftar feasts to suspended mosque prayers, Muslims across the Middle East are bracing for a bleak month of Ramadan fasting as the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic lingers.
ECONOMY Short-term allowance of 3 mln employees paid amid pandemic

Short-term allowance of 3 mln employees paid amid pandemic

Turkey has paid the salaries of 3 million employees to bail out firms amid the coronavirus lockdown, the country’s labor minister said on April 20. 
SPORTS Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray's head coach Fatih Terim tested negative for the new coronavirus on April 15 after receiving a positive test late last month.