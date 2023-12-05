8,200-year-old workshop in Yeşilova Mound

8,200-year-old workshop in Yeşilova Mound

İZMİR
8,200-year-old workshop in Yeşilova Mound

A workshop dating back 8,200 years, showing the village life, pleasure, eating and drinking culture of the people of İzmir, has been unearthed in Yeşilova Mound in the Bornova district of İzmir.

Archaeological excavations continue in the Yeşilova and Yassıtepe mounds with the support of the Culture and Tourism Ministry, İzmir Metropolitan Municipality, Bornova Municipality and Ege University.

Ege University Faculty of Letters Archaeology Department member and head of the excavations, Associated Professor Zafer Derin said, "We have been working in the Yeşilova Mound for about four months. We can unearth striking finds. We found a workshop showing the village life, pleasure, eating and drinking culture of the people of İzmir, especially in the first village life. Here, there are 10 villages built on top of each other. These villages, dating back to the Neolithic period, have been destroyed and rebuilt.”

Stating that they found stone and bone tools in the workshop, Derin said, "There are mainly axes and cutters. It is a beautiful structure with many bowls and pottery depicting the life in antiquity. We also found many crustaceans called solens, which reveal the village's connection with the sea. We think they ate these solens while working. The first society of İzmir, who lived in the Neolithic period, tried to produce and maintain their connection with the sea throughout their lives," he said.

Izmir, Yesilova,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Annual inflation rises to near 62 percent

Annual inflation rises to near 62 percent
LATEST NEWS

  1. Annual inflation rises to near 62 percent

    Annual inflation rises to near 62 percent

  2. Auto sales rise 40 percent in November

    Auto sales rise 40 percent in November

  3. Türkiye warns Israel over plan against Hamas on Turkish soil

    Türkiye warns Israel over plan against Hamas on Turkish soil

  4. Fidan set to meet Blinken in Gaza contact group's visit

    Fidan set to meet Blinken in Gaza contact group's visit

  5. İYİ Party refuses election alliance with CHP

    İYİ Party refuses election alliance with CHP
Recommended
Grand Theft Auto VI trailer drops, flagging 2025 release

'Grand Theft Auto VI' trailer drops, flagging 2025 release
‘Body Worlds: Animal Inside Out’ in Istanbul

‘Body Worlds: Animal Inside Out’ in Istanbul
Julia Roberts wants cheeseburgers and booze at the apocalypse

Julia Roberts wants cheeseburgers and booze at the apocalypse
Beyoncé offers glimpse into personal life during world tour

Beyoncé offers glimpse into personal life during world tour
Golden Butterfly Awards honor the best of Türkiye

Golden Butterfly Awards honor the best of Türkiye
Penguin parents sleep for just a few seconds

Penguin parents sleep for just a few seconds
WORLD Colombia and ELN rebels start fifth round of peace talks

Colombia and ELN rebels start fifth round of peace talks

The Colombian government and rebels from the National Liberation Army (ELN) started a fifth round of peace talks in Mexico City, the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday.
ECONOMY Annual inflation rises to near 62 percent

Annual inflation rises to near 62 percent

Türkiye’s annual inflation rate quickened from 61.36 percent in October to 61.98 percent in November, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has said.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.